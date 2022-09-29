Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd has commenced commercial production of P9 facility at Manjusar, near Vadodara, Gujarat. The company has made a capacity addition of 2,400 MTPA Bromo Benzene. The company is further evaluating to add a pharma chemical and Guanine at the same unit. It has commissioned nearly 2.1 MW solar power plant at Dabhoi, Vadodara with an investment of ₹10 crore. This solar power plant will be used for captive consumption thereby reducing dependency on non-renewable energy.

Union Bank of India today entered partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment India Ltd for extending Equipment Finance to the Customers of Hyundai

Varroc Engineering Ltd. (Varroc), a global tier-1 auto component group, announced the joining of K Mahendra Kumar as the Group's Chief Financial Officer today. He joins Varroc Group from Tube Investments of India Ltd where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over five years.

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM) has granted Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, API in Anti-Histamine therapy. This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience Ltd in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1850 tonnes, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.

Switzerland-based Carbogen Amcis AG., (subsidiary of Dishman Carbogen Amcis) a pharmaceutical process development and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing company, announced that its site in Vionnaz, Switzerland has successfully completed a Swissmedic inspection performed by Regional Medicines Inspectorate of Western Switzerland.

Ramco Cements's 5th Integrated Cement Plant at Kolumigundla, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated on Wednesday. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is ₹3,000 crore.

The board of Essar Shipping has approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

Genesys International collaborates with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.

Keva Europe BV, subsidiary of SH Kelkar and Company, has picked additional 19 per cent stake in Provier Beheer BV, Netherlands-based holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81 per cent and the balance will be acquired in a span of 2 years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), material subsidiary, acquired balance 30 per cent of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly owned subsidiary of CFF.

