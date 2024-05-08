The Securities and Exchange Board of India has slapped a penalty of ₹15 crore on Arun Panchariya for alleged fraudulent activities related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by Winsome Yarns Ltd. The latest ruling comes less than six months after appellate tribunal SAT, on an appeal filed by Panchariya, asked the watchdog to relook the matter and also said the ₹25 crore imposed on him cannot be sustained.

Dixon Electro Appliances, subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has entered into an agreement with Nokia Solutions and Networks OY (Nokia) for development and manufacture of telecom products.

The board of JSW Energy has approved raising funds up to ₹10,000 crore in one or more tranches, as the power producer looks to snap up clean energy companies put on sale, amid targets to achieve 20 Gigawatt (GW) capacity by 2030.

Patel Engineering and its joint venture partner have emerged as the lowest bidders for an irrigation project worth ₹343 crore. The company said its share in the irrigation project stands at ₹119.97 crore. The project, located in Maharashtra, involves construction of a water lifting arrangement in the first stage, from submergence of the Jigaon project, including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Component & allied works.

Mahindra and Mahindra said NCLT has approved the merger of arms Mahindra Heavy Engines, Mahindra Two Wheelers and Trringo.com with itself.

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in technology and design services, has collaborated with Arm, the global semiconductor design and software platform company, to offer advanced solutions on the latest Armprocessors, which will help Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s fast track its transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced a collaboration with IBM to establish a global, joint Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, a co-innovation centre combining the power of the IBM Watsonx AI and data platform, and the engineering skills of LTIMindtree. Open innovation drives the growth of enterprise AI technology, helping organisations apply AI-infused solutions to solve business challenges. It is this same open innovation that plays a key role in the LTIMindtree and IBM collaboration.

