State-owned NBCC has bagged contracts worth ₹450 crore in Chhattisgarh and Kerala. The project management consultancy and real estate company said it has got ₹450 crore worth of contracts from the Court Receiver of the Supreme Court of India, and a ₹250-crore contract in Amrapali Vananchal City, Bhilai district, Chhattisgarh.

Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a step-down subsidiary engaged in the manufacture of petrochemicals and hydrogen, for ₹314.48 crore. In a stock exchange filing, the firm said Reliance Chemicals and Materials Ltd (RCML) is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd (RPPMSL).

Food aggregator Zomato has launched a crowd-supported weather infrastructure network consisting of 650 on-ground stations to provide real-time information on key parameters such as temperature and rainfall, its co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday. The network, weatherunion.com, provides localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and rainfall, among others, Goyal said.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a three-year business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) to manage the latter’s in-plant warehousing and logistics function at a facility in Madhya Pradesh. The company will manage in-plant logistics function at Eicher’s bus manufacturing factory at Baggad in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

Juniper Hotels has entered into secured a term loan and working capital facility agreement for ₹491 crore with ICICI Bank. This agreement includes ₹416 crore for refinancing the existing loan from JP Securities Asia Private Ltd. The remaining will be used for general working capital requirements.

Rail Vikas Nigam has received a Letter of Acceptance from South Eastern Railway for “Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of an electric traction system at Chakradharpur division to meet 3000 MT loading target. Cost of the work is ₹167.28 crore and the order will be completed in 18 months.

BSE will launch single stock futures from July 1, the bourse said on Wednesday. This will be a fortnightly product and will be free-of-cost initially. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 a share. The record date for final dividend has been fixed as June 14. The board has also approved steps for disinvestment of its holding in its wholly-owned subsidiary BSE Institute Ltd.

The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions on Bank of Baroda, allowing it to resume on-boarding new customers through its ‘BoB World’ mobile application. “The bank remains committed to ensuring adherence and compliance of regulatory guidelines,” it said. The central bank had in in October 2023 directed the public sector lender to suspend any further on-boarding of customers onto its ‘BoB World’ mobile application.

Wipro and Kognitos Inc, a leader in Generative Al automation and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, has announced a collaboration to deploy enterprise ready GenAI-based Business Automation Solutions. In addition, Wipro Ventures, Wipro’s corporate investment arm, invested in Kognitos as part of the firm’s Series A funding round.

Godrej Industries acquired an additional 14 per cent stake in Godrej One Premises Management Private Ltd, its subsidiary, on May 8 from Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, promoter of the company

Insurance regulator IRDAI has approved appointment of Keki M Mistry as Chairman of the board of HDFC Life Insurance.

Results calendar: Abbott India Ltd., ADF Foods Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Alps Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Asi Industries Ltd., Balgopal Commercial Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Citadel Realty And Developers Ltd., DIC India Ltd., Dynavision Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Fervent Synergies Ltd., Grand Foundry Ltd., Gopal Snacks Ltd., Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Heads UP Ventures Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ID Info Business Services Ltd., Integra Capital Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, I-Power Solutions India Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd., Madhusudan Industries Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Medico Remedies Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd., Nila Spaces Ltd., Nitin Spinners Ltd., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Quess Corp Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Rajvi Logitrade Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., Rushil Decor Ltd., Sagar Soya Products Ltd., Sar Auto Products Ltd., Sat Industries Ltd., State Bank Of India, Shanthi Gears Ltd., Share India Securities Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Ltd., Shree Precoated Steels Ltd., Stovec Industries Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Trishakti Industries Ltd., Tvs Electronics Ltd., Tvs Holdings Ltd., Vakrangee Limited, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd., V. S. T. Tillers Tractors Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.