ACC, FSN E-Commerce, HDFC Asset Management, Page Industries and Indus Towers will be out of Nifty Next 50 from September 29. In a press release, the National Stock Exchange said these shares will be replaced by Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences.

NLC India Limited, a navratna central public sector undertaking, contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030. The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-11 Tranche-III floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding. 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan. The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems through competitive bidding.

LTIMindtree has informed the exchanges that US-based supplemental insurance provider Aflac has selected the company as a digital transformation partner for application modernisation and cloud transformation. The partnership will rearchitect Aflac’s legacy applications with a cloud-first approach in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, ensuring performance efficiency, cost optimization, and operational excellence with heightened security.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited has informed the exchanges that its material subsidiary KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited has made an investment by acquiring equity stake of 8.06 per cent stake in Kondapur Healthcare Ltd.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Sheela Foam Limited (SFL) a long-term issuer rating of ‘IND AA’ with a stable outlook.

Mundra Solar Energy Limited, an associate company of Adani Green Energy, has received commercial operational date certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India for solar PV Cells and Solar PV Modules manufacturing plant located at Mundra, Gujarat. The plant has a capacity of 2 GW per annum. Adani Green Energy Limited holds 26 per cent stake in MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited, while Adani Enterprises holds 74 per cent through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Tradecom Limited.

Jain Irrigation Systems plans to raise around ₹200 crore through preferential allotment of equity share warrants. The price for the 1,63,21,607 equity share warrants -- to be worked out under a certificate of the statutory auditor -- is likely to be about ₹46.64 a share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC has inked a business transfer agreement to hive off its mining business, comprising six coalfields, to its arm NTPC Mining Ltd. Based on book value as per the Audited Financials as of March 31, 2023, the consideration of this transaction is ₹7,794.99 crore payable through a combination of cash/ equity shares/ debt liability.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited) has signed definitive documents for acquisition of KPS 1 Transmission Limited from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited. KPS1 Project includes implementation of KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and augmentation of Khavda PS1.

3i Infotech has informed stock exchanges that the Supreme Court has set aside ₹51.24 crore as against the Service Tax Department levy of service tax amounting to ₹80.03 crore on the ground that classification mentioned in the show cause notice viz. “management, maintenance and repair services” is erroneous.

Equity shares of SRG Housing Finance will be listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE from August 21.

Sula Vineyards Limited has said that its iconic Wine Tourism operations registered growth over the last weekend as visitor attendance surged at Nashik and Bengaluru on August 12-14. Revenues over the three days touched ₹2.08 crore, 40 per cent higher than the previous three-day record of ₹1.47 crore.

Bajoria Financial Services Pvt Ltd, an entity of Indian Promoter Group of IFGL Refractories Ltd, has acquired 55,90,156 shares from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (foreign promoter). This acquired shares constitute 15.51 per cent stake in IFGL Refractories.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as the Managing Director and CEO of the Thrissur based South Indian Bank. The appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from October 1.

