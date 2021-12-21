Stocks that will see action today (Dec 21)

Adani Enterprises, which participated in the competitive bidding process invited by UPEIDA for the development, financing & construction of the Ganga Expressway on PPP basis, has been awarded three greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects under DBFOT (toll) basis. The proposed greenfield Ganga Expressway will be India's longest expressway under the PPP framework, and will connect Meerut with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The combined estimated cost as per UPEIDA for Group-II, III and IV is Rs 17,085.16 crore. The construction period is three years and concession period is 30 years.

Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL), a joint venture partner in KMTL, have successfully completed transfer of 49 per cent stake (23 per cent by KPTL and 26 per cent by TEECL) in Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd (KMTL) to Apraava Energy Pvt Ltd (formerly known as CLP India Private Limited). The remaining stake in KMTL will be transferred by KPTL in accordance with the terms of the Transmission Service Agreement (TSA). KPTL and TEECL had entered into a binding agreement in July 2019 with Apraava Energy Pvt Ltd to sell their respective stakes in KMTL.

TVS Motor Company has partnered with location technology provider what3words to offer its two-wheeler customers a seamless and accurate navigation experience by integrating what3words into TVS Connect app.

The board of directors of Steel Exchange India Ltd will meet on December 24 to consider and approve a proposal to evaluate the various options for corporate restructuring to re-align the business vertical interests for better business by way of synergies/ strategic value unlocking/ investments in the identified organic & inorganic assets of the company for value creation to all stakeholders of the company.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from the Defence R & D Organisation for expansion and enhancement of the CIAG Network Capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore (inclusive of GST). The entire work is to be completed in a period of seven months.

Rolex Rings has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government for the development of a Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district at a proposed investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure has received confirmation of the orders for executing a solar power project of 2.50 MWdc capacity from Vineet Polyfab Private Ltd, Surat, under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has completed a transaction relating to the sale of the company's business undertaking i.e., manufacturing facility together with land, plant and machinery, assets, software and equipment located at Vemgal, Karnataka to Hetero Labs Ltd.

Somany Ceramics is embarking on expansion in western Uttar Pradesh, with the launch of Somany Duragres Lounge exclusively for glazed vitrified tiles in Indirapuram - S A Tiles Pvt Ltd. This lounge is spread over 1,700 sq. ft. and lives up to the expectations set by the brand in terms of design and aesthetics.

Hatsun Agro Product, which earlier announced the inauguration of an ice-cream manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 1,00,000 kg per day in Telangana, has started commercial production from December 19.

Lyka Labs has a pre-paid outstanding Term Loan-1 of Rs 64.70 crore to International Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd (IARC) on December 18.

ITI has received a work order from TANFINET (Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation Ltd, a Tamil Nadu government undertaking) regarding BharatNet Phase-II in Tamil Nadu for Package D. The value of the contract is Rs 432.97 crore and has to be implemented within 360 days, followed by three years for Operations & Maintenance from the date of 'Project Go-Live' in accordance with the delivery schedules.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Ltd has inked an MoU with the Gujarat Government for an investment of Rs 500 crore to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicle industry, creating an electric vehicle ancillary cluster and targets to create more than 6,000 jobs.