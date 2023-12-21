Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, has agreed to discuss extending the date required to make their merger scheme effective, a day ahead of the deadline.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday quashed two separate orders by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, restricting them from revoking the shares pledged by Karvy Stock Broking. The total dues payable to these lenders amount to over ₹1,433 crore, based on the calculations of the earlier 2019 order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth ₹1,374.41 crore from the Ministry of Railways for manufacture and supply of 3,400 wagons. The order is to be executed in three tranches by December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

JSW Energy on Wednesday said one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, will provide a corporate guarantee on behalf of Barmer Lignite Mining Company Ltd for availing a loan of up to ₹954 crore. Barmer Lignite Mining Company is a joint venture of JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd and Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Ltd. The JSW Energy arm holds 51 per cent stake in the JV.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has announced a partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive financial solutions and underscores a common vision of serving customers with industry-leading products and service.

Jyoti Structures has filed draft papers for rights issue. The board had approved the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of the company by way of rights issue to the existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding ₹175 crore.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited will launch Enhertu in January 2024 in India. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen.

Gretex Share Broking Limited, material Subsidiary of Gretex Corporate Services Limited, has submitted Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Gretex Share Broking is proposed to be listed on main Board of BSE and NSE.

Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) has announced the successful completion of its Qualified Institutional Placement. The issue that was launched on December 14 received a good response from reputed institutional investors such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Bandhan Mutual Fund and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., among others, and was oversubscribed 1.9 times.