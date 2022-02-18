Stocks that will see action today: Feb 18

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for expansion of its cement grinding capacity, Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim India and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said in an earnings statement. Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements reported a decline of 55.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 430.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against Rs 968.24 crore reported a year-ago quarter. However, its revenue jumped 2.31 per cent to Rs 7,625.28 crore(Rs 7,452.87 crore).

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for usage of its antibiotic Solosec in adolescents for treatment of both bacterial vaginal infection in females and sexually transmitted infection, trichomoniasis. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's sNDA to expand the use of Solosec in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) for female patients 12 years of age and older and in the treatment of trichomoniasis for all patients 12 years of age and above, Lupin said.

Apollo Hospitals has signed a pact with Marafon Group to make a foray into Uzbekistan. Apollo Hospitals will offer various services like technical inputs, consulting, clinical know-how, commissioning and BOMA (branding, operations and management agreement) of the tertiary care hospital.

The Board of Directors at Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has approved share entitlement ratio of 20:63 for acquisition of NXTDIGITAL Limited (NDL)'s digital, media & communications business undertaking. HGS will issue 20 Equity Shares of ₹10 each (Post issue of bonus equity shares by HGS) for every 63 Equity Shares of NDL of ₹10 each fully paid up. The share entitlement ratio was determined by independent valuers KPMG Valuation Services LLP and SSPA & Co., Chartered Accountants, and is based on post-bonus equity share capital of HGS.

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited, subsidiary of Confidence Petroleum India Limited has acquired 50% stake in M/s MARUTI KOATSU CYLINDERS LIMITED based at Halol, Gujarat.

Mahindra & Mahindra has , in exercise of its Call Option under the relevant Shareholders Agreement, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring not more than 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a premium of ₹3,192.23 a share from the existing shareholders of M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments Private Limited, an Associate of the Company.

The Board of Wanbury has considered and approved the issuance of up to 54.50 lakh convertible warrants at ₹105 a warrant with a right to the warrant holders to apply for and be allotted 1 equity share of the face value of ₹10 each of the company at a premium of ₹95 a share for each Warrant within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, for an amount up to to ₹57.22 crore to Expert Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Promoter, on a preferential basis subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and such regulatory / statutory authorities as may be applicable.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd has made an investment of ₹9,73,800 by acquiring shares of 97,380 i.e. 6.40 per cent in the Right Issue of Bagla Tecvision Private limited. Earlier, the company has made an investment of ₹15,02,400 by acquiring shares of 1,50,240 i.e. 19.76 per cent in the Right Issue of Bagla Tecvision Private limited as on December 18, 2021.

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced Jasjit Singh Kang as the new head of Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP) of Wipro's iCORE (Integrated Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) business.