Stocks that will see action today (Feb 8)

Chennai, February 8

The Board of Directors of Minda Industries has approved the investment in S. M. Auto Industries, Partnership Firm. S.M. Auto Industries, which is a partnership firm, between Paridhi Minda (holds 37.50 per cent), Suman Minda (holds 50 per cent) and Sanjeev Garg (holds 12.50 per cent). It is engaged in manufacturing of automotive bulbs and Lever/yoke. The board has approved the investment up to Rs 3.21 crore in SM Auto Industries from Paridhi Minda and Suman Minda. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before March 1.

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland said that it is supplying 200 trucks to the Government of Bangladesh. Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 numbers fully-built trucks comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and sewerage sucker which have already been handed over from India to the Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh in the current fiscal.

Results Calendar:

Aarvee Denim, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Ashapura Minechem, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Immunologicals, Borosil Renewables, Choice Internationals, Data Patterns (India), Dynamatic Tech, EID Parry, Endurance Technologies, Escorts, Ginni FIlaments, Glenmark Life Sciences, Goa Carbon, Godrej Consumer Products, Goldiam International, Granules India, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Alkali, GP Petroleums, Gujarat Gas, HeidelbergCement India, HCL Infosystems, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, IRB InvIT, JBM Auto, Jindal Steel & Power, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, J Kumar Infraprojects, JK Paper, Kolte-Patil Developers, Latent View Analytics, Mahanagar Gas, Mayur Uniquotes, Morepen Labs, NCC, NMDC, OnMobile, Praj Industries, Rane Holdings, Ratnamani Metals, Redington (India), RITES, Rupa, Stove Kraft, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Tasty Bites, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Vascon Engineers and Wanbury among others.