Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has earmarked a capital outlay of ₹680 crore to be spent over the next 15 months towards capacity expansion. The investments include kick-starting the next phase of expansion of its custom manufacturing multi-purpose facility, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has acquired microlender Sonata Finance for ₹537 crore. The acquisition, which is the second such deal for KMB after acquiring BSS Microfinance in 2017, will give the bank access to 502 branches across 10 States and add 9 lakh women customers to its base.

The two-decade-old Sonata, a registered non-bank finance company-microfinance (NBFC-MFI), had ₹1,903 crore of assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2022.

Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling over 34,000 bottles of generic medication, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US market due to failed dissolution testing.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration’s Enforcement Report, the US-based arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling lots of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules which are used to treat angina, high blood pressure, and some types of irregular heartbeats.

Thermax Limited has received an order for ₹251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, India. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the joint bid of Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) for debt-ridden textiles maker Sintex Industries. The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT in an oral order on Friday approved the resolution plan by RIL and ACRE, Sintex Industries said in a regulatory filing.

BEML has received an order to supply 118 units of track-width mine plough (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi. The contract value is ₹377.98 crore and the supply of TWMP is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Laurus Labs Limited has announced that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed the inspection of the formulations manufacturing facility Unit-2, APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from February 6-10.

“We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations. The observations are procedural in nature. The cCompany will address the observations within stipulated timelines,” it said.

Excel Industries Limited and Reliable Infra have jointly received an Award from Rajkot Municipal Corporation to design, build, own, operate & maintain the construction & demolition (C&D) waste management system for the treatment of construction & demolition waste in Rajkot on a public-private partnership basis for 20 years.

The parties are required to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the execution of the project.

TCM (Formerly Travancore Chemicals & Manufacturing Ltd) has entered into a license deed agreement with PDDP Central Society, Kalady, Ernakulam, to conduct a trial run for 45 days of their cattle feed factory for manufacturing cattle feed.

The board of Suraj Industries has approved a proposal to raise ₹20 crore through a rights issue at an issue price of ₹65 a share. The purpose of fundraising is the infusion of ₹17.50 crore in the subsidiary of the company Carya Chemicals & Fertilizers Private Limited, and expansion in the company’s existing business, working capital requirement, and other general corporate purposes.

Tilak Venture Limited has executed definitive agreements with growth-stage start-up Yosto Venture India Private Limited, which owns e-commerce office supplies Brand Wisycart.com. TVL will acquire an extent of 51.03 per cent equity shares of the capital of YOSTO.

The capital infused by TVL will help drive the growth and expansion of WisyCart into a comprehensive office supplies platform and expand its geographical presence and related products across the industrial and consumer market.

