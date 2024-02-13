Paytm Payments Bank Ltd independent director Manju Agarwal has resigned from the board due to personal reasons, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Agarwal resigned from PPBL a day after RBI issued an order to Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

The board of EaseMyTrip.com has gave in-principal approval for its proposed joint venture: a luxurious 5-star hotel in the prime location of Ayodhya, strategically situated near the iconic Shree Ram Mandir. This initiative represents a significant stride towards enriching the spiritual journey of pilgrims and tourists.

Suzlon Energy has appointed Vivek Srivastava as CEO – WTG Division with effect from February 12.

Aurionpro Solutions plans to raise up to ₹200 crore through preferential issue of 9.02 lakh shares at ₹2,215 a share.

Man Industries has secured pipe supply orders worth ₹525 crore in the domestic and international markets. With this, the company said its order book stands around ₹1,600 crore. “The orders, from both domestic and international clients for supply of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), longitudinal double submerge arc welding (L-SAW) and helical submerged arc welded (H-SAW) pipes,” Man Industries said in an exchange filing. The order is scheduled for delivery over the next six months, it said.

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a Letter of Awards for a wind capacity of 500 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).