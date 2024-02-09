Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Thursday divested an 8.4 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers India for ₹2,937 crore through open market transactions. The US-based Warburg Pincus through its arm Highdell Investment Ltd sold shares of Kalyan Jewellers India on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE. As per bulk and block deal data available on the exchanges, Highdell Investment disposed of 1.80 crore shares on the BSE. Similarly, Highdell Investment also offloaded more than 6.87 crore shares in three tranches on the NSE.

Asian Energy Services Ltd has announced its latest triumph in receiving a momentous LoA (alongside its JV partner) from Central Coalfields Ltd (subsidiary of Coal India Ltd). The work programme encompasses Planning, Design, Engineering, Construction, Fabrication, Erection, Supply, Installation, Testing, Trial run and Commissioning of a Coal Handling Plant, along with SILO loading at KARO OCP consisting of all Civil, Structural, Electrical and Mechanical Works and Operation & Maintenance of the plant for 5 years. This esteemed project is valued at ₹250 crore inclusive of taxes.

Telecom stocks: The Cabinet on Thursday approved spectrum auction in all the available spectrum in 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz band. As recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reserve price of this spectrum is ₹96,317.65 crore. A total of 10,513.15 MHz of spectrum will be put to auction including 118.75 MHz (paired) of 800 MHz, 118 MHz (paired) in 900 MHz, 221.4 MHz (paired) in 1800 MHz, 125 MHz (paired) in 2100 MHz, 60 MHz in 2300 MHz, 70 MHz in 2500 MHz, 1,100 MHz in 3300 MHz and 8,700 MHz in 26 GHz.

Railway-related stocks: The Cabinet has also approved six multi-tracking projects across Railways to facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics cost, reduce oil imports and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The financial outgo of the projects will be around Rs. 12,343 crore with likely completion by 2029-30. The six projects will cover 18 districts in six States including Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland, increasing the existing network of Railways by 1020 km.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited Has entered into a joint venture agreement with Renesas Electronics America Inc. and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd. to form a JV company for setting up an OSAT facility in India, subject to necessary approvals, including those from MeitY and subsidy from central and state governments as applicable. CG, Renesas and Stars will subscribe in one or more tranches, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent up to $205 million, $15 million and $2 million respectively towards the equity capital of the JV company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from HPGCL (Haryana Power Generation Corp. Ltd.) for setting up the 1x800 MW Ultra Super Critical Expansion Unit at DCRTPP Yamuna Nagar.

One of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited’‘s subsidiaries, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Australia Holding Pty Ltd has signed a settlement agreement with Meyertran Pty Ltd, Philptran Pty Ltd and Mortrois Pty Ltd in relation to certain disputes which had arisen between the parties thereto. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, TVS Australia, will make an aggregate payment amounting to AUD 6,000,000 in full and final settlement. The settlement deed has been filed with Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia and taken note of.

IRCTC has signed a MoU with Govt of Uttarakhand through Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) for taking dedicated Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains through IRCTC and operating the trains originating from different cities/Stations of the country to Uttarakhand. The objective is to bring the Tourists from across India to visit the tourist places within Uttarakhand and to promote the lesser known destinations in the state on tourism circuits. As per the signed MoU, UTDB shall bear the operation cost of Bharat Gaurav Train and IRCTC shall design the tour itineraries, prepare the tour package consisting of the logistic cost, booking of tour on IRCTC Tourism portal and provide the services to the booked tourists during the operations of tour.

Results Calendar: 3B Black BIo, Aarnav Fashions, Aban Offshore, Advance Multitech, Alkali Metals, Amrutanjan, Anuh Pharma, Atlantaa, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan, Balaji Tele, Bandhan Bank, Batliboi, Binani Industries, Camline FIne, Campus Activewear, Caplin Points, Datamatics, Deccan Bearings, Dish TV, DOMS, Easemytrip, Excel Industries, Future Consumer, FCS SOftware, Fedders Electric, Finolex Cables, Globus Spirits, Godrej Industries, Gokul Refoils, Grauer & Weil, Happy Forgings, Hari Om Pipe, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan MOtors, Hindustan Organic Chem, Honasa Consumer, Hubtown, Hercules, HUDCO, IFCI, Igarashi, Indigo Paints, Indo Amines, Indo National, Inox Green, Inox WInd, IRFC, IRM ENergy, ITDC, IVP, Jain Irrigation, Jubilant Industries, KCP, KCP SUgars, Landmark Cars, Lumax Ind, Matrimony, Midhani, MRF, MT Educare, New India Assurance, Omaxe, Pfizer, PI Industries, Pitti Engineering, Reliance Infra, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire, Saregama, Shipping Corporation, Shalimar Paints, SJVN, STC India, Sundaram Clayton, Sundaram Brake Linings, Sunflag, Tata Power, Tega Industries, TV Today, Valiant Lab, Vesuvius, VA Tech Wabag and Zydus LIfesciences.

