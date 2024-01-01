,Automobile companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, M&M, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor and others will remain focus, as they will disclose the sales figures for December, as well as for Year 2023.

Tata Coffee’s proposed merger with parent company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) will come into effect from January 1. Simultaneously, Tata Coffee’s plantation unit will be demerged and amalgamated into another Tata group unit TCPL Beverages & Foods.

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 4 acres of land parcel, having a developable potential of approximately 0.7 million square feet saleable area, in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, through an outright purchase for the development of premium residential apartments.

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-Lending Partnership with SMFG India Home Finance Company Ltd (formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Company Ltd) to offer MSME loans.

The Tinplate Company of India Limited, a unit of Tata Steel, solidifies its commitment to Jharkhand’s economic development by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Jharkhand.

The board of IndoStar Capital Finance has sold a portion of its SME loan portfolio to Encore Asset Reconstruction Company. The sale consists of several stressed accounts, aggregating to principal outstanding of ₹ 292 crore.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited is extending Corporate Guarantee in favour of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited for issuing counter guarantee in favour of a scheduled commercial bank, for the benefit of three SPVs of GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of the company for ₹228 crore.

The Chemical Division of Grasim Industries has successfully commissioned additional 123,000 tons’ annual capacity of Advanced Materials (Epoxy Resins and Formulation) manufacturing capacity at Bharuch, Gujarat. With this expansion, the total capacity of Advanced Materials is 246,000 tons’ per annum. The expansion should facilitate the growth in speciality chemical business of the Company.

Triton Valves has recently been granted patent in reference with application pertaining to “Gas charging valve and a method thereof”. This patent has been officially granted under Patent Number 488762 on the momentous date of 26/12/2023.

Fineotex Chemical’s subsidiary FSPL Specialities Private Ltd has acquired additional factory land premises located at Additional Ambernath, MIDC, Thane, Maharashtra admeasuring approx. seven acres land for a total investment of approximately ₹35 crore funded by company’s Internal Accruals. The plant will primarily cater to meet the customer growing demands in the existing Speciality performance chemical product line catering to Textile, Home Care, Cleaning, Hygiene and Drilling Speciality Chemicals.

Kalai Power Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, and THDC India Ltd has been signed agreement with Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. The agreement envisages transfer of the development rights and associated physical assets, studies, clearances, designs and intellectual properties of the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro-Electric Project located at Lohit River Basin of Arunachal Pradesh to THDC for ₹128.39 crore, subject to certain indemnities, representations and covenants.

The board of Jyoti Structures has approved the allotment of 6,07,50,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to Ruchi Gupta (30,00,000), RSP Ventures (50,00,000), Mayank Subhash Rathod (25,00,000), Mangala Subhash Rathod (25,00,000), Saajan Subhash Rathod (25,00,000), Sahi Trading Pvt. Ltd (25,00,000), Shakun Impex Pvt. Ltd (50,00,000), Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd (1,80,00,000), Ashish Kacholia (1,80,00,000), Sanjeev Aggarwal (7,50,000) and Gajanand Agrawal (10,00,000). Besides, pursuant to approval granted by the shareholders, the board has approved the allotment of equity shares of face value of ₹2 a share at a premium of ₹11.20 a equity share on preferential basis to Ruchi Gupta - 20,00,000, RSP Ventures - 25,00,000, Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd. - 44,00,000, Ashish Kacholia - 44,00,000 and Gajanand Agrawal - 1,00,000.

Alfa Transformers Limited’s Bhubaneswar plant has received a purchase order worth of ₹1.60 crore from Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL). The order is for Design, Manufacturing and Supply of 7-11 KV 500KVA Line Voltage Regulator Transformers from Bhubaneswar plan. Besides, the company was awarded an order worth ₹53 lakh from Larsen & Turbo Ltd (L&T), ECC division for supply of Transformers to PGI Capital Hospital.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd’s said operations carried out by the company at St. Louis manufacturing facility, US, owned by S&B Pharma LLC, a step-down subsidiary of the company, are closed. Accordingly, all rights, title and interest in the land, improvements and personal property with respect to the facility are sold to New Mill Capital Holdings LLC.

The board of Bondada Engineering Ltd has approved the proposal to acquire substantial stake of 60 per cent in the paid-up equity share capital of Atpole Technologies Private Ltd. The cost of acquisition is approximately up ₹2.19 crore.

Upon conclusion of Swiss Challenge Method, Bandhan Bank has transferred housing finance NPA portfolio, having DPD of more than 180 days, with an outstanding of ₹719.69 crore to an ARC, for a consideration of ₹289.60 crore (40.24 per cent of aforesaid portfolio) on outright cash basis.

Sundaram Finance has sanctioned a Term Loan Facility of ₹10 crore to Star Housing Finance Ltd.

The board of KP Energy has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 2:1.

The board of KPI Green Energy has recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:2.

Jubilant Ingrevia has announced the commissioning of its multipurpose agro intermediate plant to produce value-added derivatives at its manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat. The plant aims to cater to the growing demand of agro intermediates across the globe.

The board of Gayatri Sugars has approved for allotment of 12,50,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each to as fully paid-up pursuant to the exercise of 12,50,000 convertible warrants (out of the 2,49,53,338 warrants issued) at a price of ₹10 a share aggregating to ₹93,75,000 to the non-promoters.

Reliance Infrastructure has signed a Settlement Agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited in settlement of the entire obligations with respect to its borrowings. Till the time the loans are settled in terms of this Agreement, legal proceedings initiated in this connection would be in abeyance. JCF ARC does not hold any share in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

Sequent Scientific has executed Deed of assignment for sale of Plot in Ambernath Industrial Area, at Morivali, Kalyan, Thane, admeasuring 8,881 Square metres for ₹7.87 crore.

The board of Thinkink Picturez has agreed for the Incorporation of Wholly owned subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE) by making investment/loan not exceeding ₹500000, subject to compliance of applicable laws.

An international Arbitral Tribunal has published a Partial Final Award in favour of the Patel Engineering for the wrongful termination and expropriation of the lease of land to its subsidiary in Mauritius for amount of MUR 1.35 billion as on February 2015 (equivalent to $40.225 million as on February 2015) plus interest at PLIBOR + 2% till payment. The Award on Costs has been reserved.

