Stocks that will see action today (January 12)

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Today is a big day for the results season as all big guns of information technology sector will declare their quarterly results. Among the companies that will declare results today include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, KD Leisures, Kome-On Communication, NB Footwear, Pradhin, Roselabs Finance, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure and Virinchi. The board of TCS will also consider a buyback.
UltraTech Cement has announced the commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, India, having cement capacity of 2 mtpa. Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80 per cent. The additional capacity will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Central region in the country. With this expansion, during the financial year 2021-22, the company has commissioned 3.2 mtpa new cement capacity, as planned, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55 mtpa.
DLF has clocked sales worth approximately ₹1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown. Located in West Delhi, ONE Midtown boasts of 4 towers soaring to 39 floors each, offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery surrounding it. The 913 apartments, come with a choice of two, three or four bedrooms and are priced at ₹3 crore onwards.
RITES, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMEC Group to cooperate and explore infrastructure projects. The MoU will enable RITES and SMEC to collaborate and cooperate to explore, identify, pursue, and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in the infrastructure sector. It will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level.
Tata Consumer Products has announced the appointment of Gharry Eccles as President- International Business effective January 17. He will be based in Greenford, London. Adil Ahmad, who currently holds this role, will be retiring from the company on May 31.
After Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on Tuesday said it will opt for conversion of the interest amount on AGR dues into equity and post conversion, the government's holding in the company is expected to be around 9.5 per cent. In a filing with the BSE, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) said net present value or NPV of interest is expected to be nearly ₹850 crore as per the company's estimates, subject to confirmation by the Department of Telecom (DoT).
Kirloskar Oil Engines has invested about ₹749 crore towards the rights issue of Arka Financial Holdings (AFHPL - a wholly-owned subsidiary). The board of Directors has decided to keep the total investment in financial service subsidiaries, directly or indirectly, capped at ₹1,000 crore including the investment made so far.
The board of Xpro India has approved the issue and allotment of warrants on a preferential basis to Central India General Agents and Janardhan Trading (promoter group companies) and Malabar India Fund, a category I foreign portfolio investor (non-promoter, public) upon the receipt of the allotment amount. The warrants were allotted at ₹762 a warrant.
The board of Delta Corp has approved the appointment of advisors, bankers and other intermediaries by subsidiary Gaussian Networks (GNPL), engaged in the online gaming business, to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares of GNPL.
KPI Global Infrastructure has successfully commissioned 2.964 MW dc solar power projects for Navnidhi Dyeing & Printing Mills, Priyanshi Creations and Veekey Prints under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.
