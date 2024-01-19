Wipro Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to subscribe for a 14 per cent equity share in Huoban Energy 11, for ₹3.17 crore. The deal will help Wipro enhance the proportion of usage of renewable energy for offices in Maharashtra. The transaction is expected to be completed before March 2024.

Hindustan Unilever has entered into transaction documents for the acquisition of a 27.73 per cent stake in the SPV (special purpose vehicle) Transition Sustainable Energy Services One. Its board on December 1 had approved the proposal to enter into an agreement for the acquisition of renewable power by acquiring a stake in Transition Sustainable Energy Services One.

The offer-for-sale by the Centre in NHPC opens for retail investors today. The issue that was opened on Thursday for institutions received overwhelming response. The company has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of up to 10,04,50,348 equity shares (representing a 1 per cent stake), in addition to 25,11,25,870 equity shares (representing 2.50 percent of paid-up equity), the base offer size, on January 19. Accordingly, the total offer size will be 35,15,76,218 equity shares, or 3.50 percent of the company.

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Febuxostat tablets to launch in the US. Febuxostat is used for the chronic management of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout.

Bandhan Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India has granted its approval for the appointment of Rajinder Kumar Babbar as Whole-Time Director (to be designated as Executive Director) of Bandhan Bank for three years, with effect from the date of taking charge, which should be within three months.

Torrent Power has raised ₹ 750 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent.

Shalby, the multi-specialty hospital, has acquired an 87.26 per cent stake in Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram (PK Healthcare), for ₹102 crore. The stake will be acquired within a month through primary infusions and secondary buy-outs. Its current capacity of 130 beds can be increased to 180 beds by adding capacity.

Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has been selected to spearhead a transformative project aimed at digitalizing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across Maharashtra. This announcement follows a successful bid in response to NABARD’s call for proposals, reflecting Choice Consultancy’s commitment to innovation and progress in the rural financial sector.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (MNRE), has designated REC Ltd as the overall Programme Implementation Agency for Rooftop Solar (RTS) programme of the Ministry and also entrusted with the responsibility for execution of the programme/scheme prepared by MNRE and for coordination with all stakeholders, across the country, with an objective to achieve the cumulative capacity of 40,000 MW from RTS by the year 2026.

Results calendar: Atul, Central Bank of India, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Hatsun Agro Product, Hindustan Unilever, HT Media, Hindustan Zinc, One 97 Communications (Paytm), RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, Sunteck Realty, Tejas Networks, UltraTech Cement, and Websol Energy System