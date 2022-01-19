Stocks that will see action today (January 19)

The board of Lupin has approved the acquisition of a portfolio of brands (including all rights and interests associated with such products) of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries and its associates (subject to approval of their shareholders), to strengthen the company's portfolio in the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements and CNS segments. The turnover of these brands for the year ended March 31, 2021, was ₹94.6 crore.

RITES

RITES, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to explore opportunities for co-operation in the infrastructure sector.

Shalimar Paints

Hella Infra Market (the parent company of Infra.Market) has announced its proposal to invest an amount of ₹270 crore through a combination of equity and debentures in Shalimar Paints subject to shareholders' and necessary regulatory approvals.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility jointly with its Promoters & Promoters' Group will commence the process to acquire 4 million sq ft of land in the outskirts of Vadodara City for the development of electric vehicles ancillary project that aims to eliminate the problems of raw materials supply for electric vehicle manufacturing by putting up units for making essential components like motor, battery, chassis, steel parts, chargers, controllers etc.

Results Calendar

Aptech, Bajaj Auto, CCL Products (India), Ceat, Chembond Chemicals, Classic Filaments, Continental Securities, Cosmo Ferrites, DRC Systems India, Garment Mantra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JSW Energy, JSW Ispat Special Products, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Long View Tea, Orient Green Power Company, Martin Burn, Mastek, Nelco, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rallis India, Raghav Productivity, Saregama India, Shelter Infra, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tanfac, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tejas Networks, Tine Agro, Trident Texofab and TT Limited .