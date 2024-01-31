Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Ichnos Sciences Inc, its global fully integrated, clinical‐stage biotech subsidiary, have announced the launch of their alliance – Ichnos Glenmark Innovation – to accelerate new drug discovery in cancer treatment. This alliance combines Glenmark’sresearch and development proficienciesin small molecules with those of Ichnos in novel biologics to continue developing cutting‐edge therapy solutions that treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors

NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a non-binding agreement with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to explore partnership opportunities for green chemical projects. While NTPC is an entity under the Ministry of Power, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd, engaged in the business of refining and marketing petroleum products.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Aviva, the UK’s leading insurance giant, have announced a 15-year expansion of their partnership under which the Indian IT firm will expand end-to-end policy administration and servicing to cover 5.5 million Life and Pensions policies. These policies will be managed by Diligenta, TCS’ FCA-regulated subsidiary in the UK, on behalf of Aviva.

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Regional Investment Corporation (RIC), an Australian government concessional finance provider for farmers, has announced RIC’s successful implementation of the Finacle Digital Lending Solution Suite in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) mode running on AWS. The transformation project, which included the adoption of the Finacle Online Banking and Finacle Alerts Solution, was completed in just nine months.

Sealmatic India Ltd has received approval by the Directorate General for Quality Assurance (DGQA), which comes under the Department of Defence Production. This organisation is more than hundred years old and provides Quality Assurance (QA) which cover for the entire range of Arms, Ammunitions, Equipment and Stores supplied to Armed Forces. It also ensures Documentation, Codification and Standardisation action for minimising the variety of components / equipment.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has launched Relugolix under the brand name, Rexigo™.This is the first and only oral once-a-day therapy for testosterone suppression in patients with advanced prostate cancer in India. Though Relugolix was available in developed countries since the last four years, patients in India did not have access to it. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing premises.

Results Calendar: 3i Infotech, ABM Knowledge, Advik Capital, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Atul Auto, Auto Axles, Adani Wilmar, Balaji Amines, Banaras Beads, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Textiles, Black Rose, Brooks Laboratories, Carborandum Universal, Carysil, Colinz, Cords Cable, Dabur India, Data Patterns, DB Realty, DCM Shriram, Digispice, Dixon Technologies, Emkay Global, EPIC Energy, Family Care, Fino Payments Banks, Foods India, Geojit Financial, GE Shipping, GMR Infra, Godrej Consumer, Green Panel, Hampton, Haryana Capfin, Hidelberg, Hemadri Cements, Hindustan BIosciences, IDFC, IRB, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Foods, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotel, Kitex, Lux Industries, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Max Healthcare, Medinova Diagnostics, Morenpen Lab, Nilkamal, Paisalo, P&G Hygiene, Punjab & SInd Bank, PVR INox, Rane Engine, Relaxo Footwears, SekureCloud, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Suzlon, Swan Energy, Thomas Cook, Tracxn Tech, Udaipur Cement, Uttam Sugar, Vimta Labs, Welspun Living and Westlife Foodworld..

