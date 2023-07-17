Central Bank of India, Choice International, HDFC Bank, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Kore LTIMindtree, Moschip Technologies, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India and Tarapur Transformers.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has signed an MoU with NXP Semiconductors, a leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. With the association, M&M and NXP will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

Suzlon Energy has secured an order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy. Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of their S120 – 2.1 MW with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.

State Bank of India has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps from July 15.

Member and core settlement guarantee fund committee of National Stock Exchange of India Limited has passed an order against AngelOne in respect of an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its Authorised Persons thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment. Following this, the NSE has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,66,89,000 and prohibition from onboarding new APs for a period of six months. It has also been directed to conduct inspection of all its APs and submit a report thereof to the satisfaction of the exchange within six months.

Notedome Limited, UK, Manali Petrochemicals Limited’s overseas step-down subsidiary, has incorporated Notedome Europe GmbH in Germany. The new entity will be engaged in the business of Chemicals including Polyurethane Casting Elastomer systems and related products and services and the said entity will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Notedome Limited, UK.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday following the full load commencement of power supply to Bangladesh from the Group’s Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant in Godda, India. The Godda USCTPP, which marks the Adani Group’s entry into transnational power projects, is India’s first commissioned transnational power project where 100 per cent of the generated power is supplied to another nation.

The Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has approved fund raising proposals subject to approval of Shareholders. The board approved raising of equity share capital up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches by way of Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/Private Placement/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and Rs 1,000 crore by way of NCDs on a private placement basis preferably towards end of the calendar year 2023.

The National Stock Exchange has excluded Container Corporation Of India Limited from derivative segment. In a circular, NSE said the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July, August and September would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months. However, no contracts shall be available for trading from September 29.

Gabriel India Limited has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Gabriel Europe Engineering Centre at Belgium to undertake the business of conducting research and development, purchasing, selling, renting and promoting technology and product of specific vehicle components, systems and allied processes including all related services thereto. Developing, applying for and commercialising patents and licenses.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has entered into a Security Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement for consumption and supply of renewable energy, with TEQ Green Power XI Private Limited and O2 Power SG Pte Ltd, for investment in O2 Renewable Energy IX Private Limited. The arrangement for accessing such renewable power will be done through a partnership with TEQ Green Power XI Private Limited and/or its affiliate with security holding ratio of 26 per cent by the Company and 74 per cent by TEQ Green Power XI Private Limited and/or its affiliate, in the SPV.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank for second term of three years with effect from July 29.

Alphageo (India) Limited is in receipt of Award of Contract from ONGC, Dehradun for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Rs 39.33 crore.

Alphalogic Industries Limited has won the order for design, manufacture, supply and installation of Mezzanine Floor Structure from Haldirams (Vevek Ethnic Foods Pvt. Ltd.) for its unit based in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The order is expected to be completed within this quarter.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has reported total income of Rs. 11,904.18 crore during the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 10,627.18 crore during the period ended March 31, 2023. The company has posted net profit of Rs 658.75 crore for the period ended June 30, 2023 ,as against net profit of Rs 460.13 crore for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has signed an agreement with Safran Helicopter Engines SAS for setting up the joint venture to carry out business of design, development, certification, production, sale & support of helicopter engines with one of the first opportunities identified as engine for Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) & Deck Baseq Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH) projects.

QEI Buyer LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company based out of US, has acquired the entire assets of the business excluding Cash of QEI Inc., US, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited’s Wholly Owned Step-down foreign Subsidiary. The aggregate consideration for the sale, conveyance, transfer, assignment and delivery of all of the Acquired Assets is $10,500,000.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has appointed as LIE (Lender’s Independent Engineers) for monitoring of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited funded Commissioned 24.00 MW Aniyur hole Small Hydro Project, Dakshin Kanada, Karnataka. The contract value is Rs 9.81 lakh plus applicable taxes only.

The Board of Indag Rubber has approved strategic investment in Indergy Power Systems Private Limited by acquiring and/ or subscribing to equity and/ or preference shares equivalent to 51 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital (i.e. investment of Rs. 11.1 crore) by March 31, 2026, in one or more tranches.

Rajapalayam Mills has entered into the Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement for transfer of 12.14 crore shares in Lynks Logistics Limited [80, lakh Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares under conversion into Equity Shares and 11,34,51,338 Equity Shares under Acquisition] to Bundl Technologies Private Limited (“Bundl”, operating under the brand name “Swiggy”).

The board of Ador Multi Products Limited will be held on July 20 to consider Restructuring of business operations of the Company with a view to protect the shareholders interest and to curb the losses incurred by the Company and any other matter with the permission of the chair.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement, has allotted 19,45,08,912 equity shares of nominal value of ₹4 each at a premium of ₹14 a share for cash for ₹350.12 crore to the Company. Pursuant to this, the holding of JK Lakshmi Cement in UCWL has increased from 72.54 per cent to 75 per cent.

The board of Lancor Holdings Ltd has recommended issue of Bonus to shareholders in proportion of 1:2 subject to the approval of shareholders. The Board has fixed August 17, as the Record Date.

Due to heavy rain and floods, operations at TTK Prestige Limited’s manufacturing unit at Roorkee, Uttarakhand have been disrupted and we expect loss of production for about four days. Currently steps are in place to resume production by 18th July 2023.

Results Calendar: Central Bank of India, Choice International, CRISIL, HDFC Bank, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Kore LTIMindtree, Moschip Technologies, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India and Tarapur Transformers.

