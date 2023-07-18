Media reports that Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely to sell its entire stake in Amara Raja Batteries on Tuesday will keep the stock in focus. Clarios ARBL, which is a foreign direct investment, holds 14 per cent stake in the company.

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will conduct a special pre-market session on July 20 for Reliance Industries Ltd on account of demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. The spun-off entity, to be renamed as Jio Financial Services Limited, would be included in benchmark Nifty50 and BSE Sensex from July 20, the exchanges said in a separate statement.

Selan Exploration Technology Limited (Selan) has re-commenced commercial gas sales from the Karjisan field post drilling of replacement development and new appraisal wells. The field had ceased production in October 2022. The wells are currently under observation for assessing reservoir deliverability. We expect the production and sales operations to stabilise over the next few weeks from the field.

Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 144 crore from N F Railway Construction in Manipur. The company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NF Railway Construction on July 17.

Sheela Foam Ltd on Monday said it will acquire a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises Ltd for Rs 2,035 crore. The company also said it will acquire a 35 per cent stake in online furniture firm House of Kieraya Pvt Ltd for ₹300 crore.

Gaming companies’ stocks such as Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies will remain in focus, as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said that the Ministry would go back to the GST Council and request them to reconsider the 28 percent tax on the full value of pool deposit in the online real-money gaming sector.

RPP Infra Projects and Hs Engineers Associates’ joint venture - RPP-HSEA - has received a letter of acceptance for new project in Himachal Pradesh at the cost of Rs 138.24 crore. RPP Infra with 51 per cent holding along with its JV partner (49% holding) will invest in the project as per their capacity of holding and complete the said project within the decided time line, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The board of IDFC has approved for reappointment of Mahendra N Shah as the Managing Director, and appointment of Bipin Gemani as the Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The board of Hindware Home Innovation, which is into building products, has approved for appointment of Salil Kappoor as Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 18. Earlier, he was leading the appliances division at Orient Electric as the business unit head.

Results on July 18:

Atishay, Aurum Proptech, Bharat Bijlee, CIE Automotive India, Ganesh Housing, HeidelbergCement India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JSW Ispat Special Products, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Lotus Chocolate, Mishtann Foods, Mudra Financial Services, Network18 Media & Investments, Polycab India, Sheetal Cool Products, Som Datt Finance, Suraj Products, and TV18 Broadcast,

