Reliance Industries shares will turn ex-date on July 20 for spin-off. That means today is the last date to buy Reliance Industries shares to get Jio Financial shares. Shareholders of Reliance will get one share of Jio Financial. All current derivative contracts on Reliance will expire today and will be reintroduced tomorrow afresh adjusting to the demerger, according to NSE.

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aashish Bhatia as President for the automotive OEM. In his role, Bhatia will be responsible for developing and executing the strategy of the Automotive OEM business, with a focus on driving growth and ensuring its continued success, the company said in a statement.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The property is expected to be operational by Q3 of FY 2026 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. The property will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a banquet, meeting rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a fitness center and other public areas.

State-run GAIL on Tuesday said that it has entered into a partnership with US-based LanzaTech Global to explore setting up a pilot project for CO2 capture and conversion into useful materials.

State Bank of India will set up a new trustee company as its wholly-owned subsidiary for managing the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF). The trustee will act as a backstop facility for purchase of investment grade corporate debt securities to instill confidence amongst the participants in the corporate bond market during times of stress and to generally enhance secondary market liquidity by creating a permanent institutional framework for activation in times of market stress.

Captain Pipes has recently commissioned its new CPVC machine at Rajkot plant. This will increase its installed capacity by 1100 tonne per annum and help expand the product range in CPVC pipes up to 100 mm (4 inches) diameter as per ASTM standards. In addition to this, the company has also completed the commissioning of SWR fitting moulds conforming to BIS specifications in FY23. Together these two capacity additions will help the company cater to demand from fast growing plumbing segment and are expected to positively impact sales volume by 15-20 per cent.

Ganesha Ecosphere has informed the exchanges that it has received insurance claim for the fire accident that had occurred in June 2021. In a disclosure to the exchanges, it said as against the company’s claim of ₹30.09 crore, United India Insurance has settled the claim by paying ₹25 crore.

CIE Automotive India has received a request from Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (Promoter) and Prudential Management and Services Private Limited (Promoter Group and PAC) for reclassification to Public Category. the board has approved the same.

BL Kashyap and Sons has secured an order worth Rs 369 crore. With this, the company’s total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,086 crore. The order is expected to be executed within 33 months.

