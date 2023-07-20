The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued an inspection order against Shree Cement, the cement maker said in a regulatory filing .“This is to inform that the company has today received a letter dated 19.7.2023 from the office of Regional Director (NWR), Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) informing order of inspection under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013,” Shree Cement informed the stock exchanges

Federal Bank he private lender, in a regulatory filing, said the credit, investment and raising capital committee of its board of directors has “authorised the opening of the issue on Wednesday and fixed the floor price at Rs 132.59 per share.

Master has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based BizAnalytica, a premier data cloud and modernisation solutions provider. The strategic acquisition will bolster Mastek’s global data cloud services & generative AI capabilities and grant access to a talented pool of qualified data architects and scientists.

In an exchange filing, LIC informed that pursuant to the Government of India’s Notification dated July 19, 2023, Satpal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (In-Charge) Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from the date of assumption of charge of Office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e. 31.12.2025).

The board of PNB Gilts to meet on July 21 to consider interim dividend.

Olectra Greentech awards Rs 395.12 crore contract to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures for construction of Greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Krsnaa Diagnostics has informed the exchanges that National Health Mission, Rajasthan, has cancelled Letter of Acceptance, awarded to a consortium of company with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) in May. The company, in collaboration with TCIL, has taken legal recourse, it said and added the cancellation does not in any way impact existing business operations.

Indowind Energy said it has fully cleared the outstanding dues to EXIM Bank of India. The cases filed by both parties against each other are in the process of being withdrawn. The Bank will return 40 lakh equity shares of Indo Wind Energy to “Loyal Credit & Investments Limited (Promoter and Guarantor). This will increase the promoter and promoter group holding from 47.07 per cent to 50.77 per cent.

TTK Prestige Ltd has informed the exchanges the resumption of production from July 18 at its Roorkee plant after the floods. The estimated loss of movables is a little over ₹40 lakh, the company said and added that insurance claims have been lodged for the loss.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) facility of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has successfully completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection by the United States Food & Drug Administration. ``The inspection was conducted from July 10-19, 2023. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of No Action Indicated (NAI),’‘ the Hyderabad - based company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Results calendar:360One, CoForge, CSB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, DB Corp, Eco Recycling, GG Engineering, Gujarat Lease Financing, Goa Carbon, Havells India, Hindustan Unilever, HMT, IndiaMart, IEL, Infosys, ICICI Securities, Jai Mata Glass, Kirloskar Pneumatic, MIC Electronics, MphasiS, Nelco, Orient Hotels, Persistent Systems, Quick Heal, Rajnish Wellness, Reliance Industrial Infra Ltd, Shelby, South Indian Bank, Swastika Investment, Tania Solutions, The Bike Hospitality, Tokyo Finance, Union Bank, United Spirits and Zensar Tech.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit