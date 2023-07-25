L&T: The board of directors Larsen & Toubro will meet today consider Q1 results along with buyback proposal and a special dividend.. If approved, it would be a maiden buyback from the engineering powerhouse.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is joining hands with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp and Digital Realty Trust Inc. in a three-way venture for setting up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) aimed at developing data centres in India. RIL will hold a 33.33% stake in the SPVs, a joint statement by the three partners said.

Maruti Suzuki India has recalled 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso & Eeco) manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to import heart failure treatment drug Dapagliflozin tablets.

Reliance Industries has entered into a pact with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty to set up data centres in India. RIL will have 33.33 per cent stake in each of SPVs. The JV is currently developing data centres at Chennai and Mumbai.

Tiger Logistics (India) has signed a pact with online loan marketplace OneNDF to facilitate collateral-free cargo value financing for SME exporters. The tie-up will also help Tiger Logistics integrate the financing solution with its digital freight booking and management platform FreightJar to provide enhanced access to cash to these exporters, it said.

Torrent Power on Monday announced its foray into the electric mobility infrastructure sector, unveiling its four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad. The initial set of 4 EV charging stations has been set up in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon. The company has collaborated with SIEMENS for developing the EV charging network

Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimise the environmental impact.

Results Calendar: Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Agi Greenpac, Aimera, Amber Enterprise, Apollo Pipes, Asian Paints, Aurionpro, Bajaj Auto, BSEL Infra, Ceat, Cyient, Dhampur Bio Organics, Delta Corp, Dixon Tech, Greenply Industries, Heubach Colorants, Hitachi Energy, Induce Remedies, International Travel House, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothy Lab, KPIT Technologies, Lovable, L&T (also for buyback), Man Infra, Mahindra Holidays, Mindspace, Nextmedia, Orient Bell, Rane Engine Valve, RS Software, RTN Power, SBI Life Insurance, Shree PreCoated Steels, Sundram Clayton, Suzlon, Tata Motors, Tips Industries,Triveni, Udaipur Cement, Ultramarine Pigment and UTI Asset Management,

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit