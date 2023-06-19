Skipper has secured cumulative orders wins totalling an impressive Rs.1135 Crores for Design, supply and construction of new Transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation as well as Tower and Pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa region.

The Kanpur Metro has deployed ABB India’s Electrification solutions for safe, reliable and quality power distribution. ABB India has been contributing to Indian Metro systems by proving electrification solutions to 13 metro rail projects across India.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement DU Quebec, the second largest pension fund in Canada, has sold 1.05 crore equity shares or 0.88 percent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd at an average price of Rs 94.48 a share, worth Rs 99.86 crore. Cassie De Depot was holding 5.53 per cent stake or 6.59 crore shares in the company as of March 2023. According to NSE bulk deal data, The Vanguard Group Inc AC Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund acquired 62.02 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 94.71 per share.

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Friday 6.4 crore shares of Kalyan Jewellers, or 6.2 per cent of its equity on the NSE’s block deal window, in a deal worth ₹723.8 crore. The seller was Highdell Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Highdell held 23.8 per cent stake in the jewellery company as on March 31, and with this its stake comes down to 17.6 per cent. The deal was done at a price of ₹113.10. The buyers included Nomura India Investment Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage fund, and Franklin Templeton MF, who bought around 3.4 crore shares.

Suraj Limited has agreed to acquire 47.06 per cent stake/Shares in Suraj Enterprise Private Limited on fully diluted basis, on preferential basis for a cash consideration of approximately Rs12.78 crore. By way of the Strategic Investment, the Company and Suraj Enterprise Private Limited shall collaborate towards product development, new technologies, and preferred relationship for supplies in the area of Furious & Non Furious Metal Business.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a GMP inspection at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s API manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad, from June 12 to 16. The inspection closed with zero observations.

Nexus Select Trust has successfully raised Rs. 1,000 crores of coupon-bearing Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”). Nexus Select Trust will utilise the proceeds from this debt raise primarily to refinance bank loans at Special Purpose Vehicle level. Through this refinance, Nexus Select Trust will be able to secure upto 60 basis points interest savings, compared to the existing interest rate.

Gufic Biosciences Limited has received approval from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China, for our product Prilocaine (API) which is an amide-type local anaesthetic of fast onset and intermediate duration of action. This approval would help commercialisation of the said product in China and explore Chinese market. Prilocaine has a clinical profile similar to lidocaine and is used for infiltration, peripheral nerve blocks and spinal and epidural anaesthesia. Also, in combination with lidocaine, it is used for surface anaesthesia.

Wipro Limited has announced the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Energy and Utilities, featuring a new suite of integrated digital solutions built on Microsoft Cloud. The Innovation Experience brings together Microsoft Cloud capabilities and Wipro FullStride Cloud with the goal of advancing new solutions that will help energy and utilities companies drive strong, strategic, and sustainable growth.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd (RRWL) had earlier announced the setting up of new manufacturing facility / plant at Industrial Area, Salarpur, Bhiwadi, Distt - Alwar, Rajasthan. The company has been allotted industrial land, admeasuring 39,680 square meters at Industrial Area, Salarpur, Bhiwadi, Distt. - Alwar, Rajasthan, on long term lease for 99 years by Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO), and RRWL has taken possession of the said industrial land on June 16. Also, Epavo Electricals Private Limited, a joint venture subsidiary company, of RRWL has also been allotted industrial land, and it has taken possession of the land.

The Reserve Bank of India has advised HDFC Bank that it may hold the commercial papers that were issued till date by HDFC, till their maturity. The bank should not roll over or reissue any commercial paper after the effective date of the proposed amalgamation. The bank will also approach the RBI with the crystalised amounts of all the liabilities of HDFC as of the effective date.

The board of Axiscades Technologies has approved the 100 per cent acquisition, in a phased manner, of add solution GmbH in Germany. add solution GmbH is specialised in automotive solutions to global OEMs. The acquisition will be carried out through subsidiary AXISCADES GmbH. The cost of acquisition is 5.50 million euro.

Subsidiary Adani Digital Labs (ADL) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises for undisclosed sum. Stark is also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit