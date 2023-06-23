Private equity firm TPG Capital is likely to sell 44 lakh equity shares or an 11 per cent stake in Landmark Cars through bulk deal on Friday, according media reports. TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd holds an 11.25 per cent stake or 44.56 lakh shares in the company as of March 2023

Housing Development Finance Corporation has made fresh investments in home interior brand Bonito Design, and Cognilements Pvt Ltd, also known as Relata, which provides tech solutions to real estate businesses. HDFC said it has “executed definitive agreements for subscription of 6,068 equity shares of Bonito”. This has granted the company a shareholding of 3.86 per cent, and voting rights of 5.13 per cent, the regulatory filing stated. In Relata, the investment has been made via HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd (HCAL), a subsidiary of the corporation. HDFC also informed the exchanges that it has divested its entire stake of 9.65 percent in Ruralshores Business Services Pvt Ltd.

Eros International Media’s Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi have been restrained from holding any board positions or key managerial positions by the market regulator, through an interim ex-parte order passed on June 22. The two senior executives, the company, Eros Worldwide FZ and Eros Digital Private Ltd have been banned from accessing the securities markets until further orders too for alleged diversion of funds by promoters.

GE Aerospace, the US-based aircraft engine supplier, on June 22 announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s public defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

PNB Housing Finance has informed the stock exchanges that it has received board approval for the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in tranches on a private placement basis.

Coforge in a notice to the stock exchanges said that it has acquired the final tranche of shares of the balance 20 per cent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 336.94 crore. In April 2021, it had acquired 60 per cent of 80 per cent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions. Its total stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions (erstwhile SLK Global Solutions Private Ltd) stands at 80 per cent now.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited had earlier announced about updates on 10,000 TPA (80%) Hydrazine Hydrate Project, with forward integration to Hydrogen Peroxide, for the manufacturing of an import substitute at Dahej Complex. The Company has achieved commercial production of Hydrazine Hydrate at Dahej Complex.

Fortis Healthcare Limited has announced signing of definitive agreements for sale of its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited for a sale consideration of Rs 152 Crore. The transaction will be an all-cash deal and is estimated to be consummated by end of July 2023, subject to certain conditions as stipulated in the definitive agreements.

Natural Capsules Limited has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the strategic investment from Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a prominent healthcare-focused private equity fund. The investment involves the acquisition of a minority stake in Natural BioGenex Private Limited (NBPL), an unlisted subsidiary of Natural Capsules Limited.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in Infrastructure, HiTech Manufacturing and Services with decades of distinguished proficiency in these domains augmented its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision of a more diversified and self-sustaining economy by enhancing its focus on providing comprehensive solutions to its customers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit