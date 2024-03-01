Suven Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will merge with contract development and manufacturing organisation platform Cohance Lifesciences. The entities have announced a proposed scheme of amalgamation for the purpose. Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Cohance will be issued 11 shares of Suven for every 295 shares held in the former, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. The new shares of Suven will be traded on the NSE and BSE, it added. The transaction is expected to conclude over the next 12-15 months, subject to receipt of all relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals.

JSW Steel on Thursday announced that it was incorporating a wholly-owned arm JSW Green Steel Ltd for the manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel products. The arm was incorporated on February 27 in Mumbai and is yet to commence business operations. JSW Green Steel Ltd has now become its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said.

SoftBank arm SVF India Holdings trimmed its holding in One 97 Communications by 2.17 per cent through the sale of 13.7 million shares in the open market over the past almost one month, according to a statutory filing on Thursday. With this, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) has a 2.83 per cent stake in the fintech company.

Automobile compsanies such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Escorts Kubotawill be in focus as they announce their monthly sales figures for February.

Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has inked a settlement and licence agreement with drug firm Janssen to commercialise its biosimilar product to treat ailments such as psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, in the US. The company’s product -- Bmab 1200 -- is a proposed biosimilar to the reference drug Stelara, which had sales of $7 billion in the US last year.

Adani Enterprises has divested its 100 per cent stake in subsidiary Vizag Tech Park to Adani Infrastructure and Developers for ₹150.81 crore. With this, Vizag Tech Park has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Pidilite Industries has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director designate. Incumbent Bharat Puri will step down in April next year after the completion of his tenure as Managing Director, according to a statement from Pidilite Industries. The board of Pidilite -- maker of Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal -- at its meeting held on Thursday approved the appointment of Vats as Managing Director Designate, who is currently Deputy Managing Director of Pidilite Industries.

Kesoram has completed the refinancing of its nearly ₹1,900-crore high-cost debt, yielding a benefit of almost 800 basis points in interest rates, a senior company official said. The company borrowed approximately ₹1,900 crore in March 2021 from a group of investors in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) at an interest rate of close to 19 per cent. On Thursday, the company announced the redemption of the entire outstanding outstanding NCD amounting to Rs 1,487 crore before maturity. OCDs were redeemed earlier, officials said.

Visa services provider BLS International Services on Thursday said it has been awarded contracts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary to provide visa outsourcing services in Jordan, Canada, and Algeria. BLS International Services also announced the renewal of its contract for attestation services with the Embassy of Qatar in Kenya.

Godrej Industries has increased its stake in subsidiary Godrej Capital to 89.48 per cent by acquiring an additional 2.25 per cent stake between June 2023 and February 2024. Godrej Capital is a core investment company that holds equity shares of Godrej Housing Finance and Godrej Finance.