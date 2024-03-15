Reliance Power has signed a Settlement Agreement with Axis Bank Ltd (Axis) on March 14 for the purpose of the debt settlement. The entire obligations with respect to the borrowings of the Company has been settled. Axis holds two equity shares of the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

Hinduja Tech Limited (HT), a mobility-focused global engineering R&D services company and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Creador to invest $50 million, acquiring 19.6 per cent shareholding in the company, which is subject to completion of customary closing conditions. Creador is a renowned private equity firm focused on partnering to grow world-class businesses in South-East Asia and India. This investment places Hinduja Tech at a post-money equity value of $255 million.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday granted Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd a third-party application provider (TPAP) licence under the multi-bank model. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank will act as the Payment System Provider. OCL has been advised to complete migration for all existing handles and mandates, wherever required, to new PSP banks at the earliest.

IRB Infrastructure said that Cintra, a subsidiary of Spanish construction giant Ferrovial, has agreed to acquire a 24 per cent stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust, from GIC Affiliates. Ferrovial confirmed the development in a statement, adding that it will be acquiring the stake for $810 million (about ₹6,720 crore).

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has issued a Letter of Intent to NHPC Limited for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within 1125 MW GSECL’s RE Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-3). The estimated financial implication for the said Solar Power Project would be ₹846.66 crore (approx.).

Rose Merc Ltd has signed a subscription agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in LK Vet Care (P) Ltd. The acquisition will enable the company to enter into Rural B2C market with a presence in the ever increasing Animal Husbandry sector related to Artificial Insemination with the market size of ₹600 crore. LK Vet Care has a presence in Digital Artificial Insemination Technology, eConnected Veterinary Laboratory and Mobile Veterinary Diagnostic Vans.

Shalby Ltd has entered into Term Loan Agreement to avail the Term Loan facility amounting to ₹100 crore from Bajaj Finance for acquisition of 100% Equity shares of Healers Hospital Private Limited and General Corporate Purpose.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre amounting to ₹113.46 crore (Including GST) to establish an IP-MPLS Network Connectivity in Odisha under OdishaNet Phase 1.0.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has announced that the newly set-up MDF unit of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Century Panels in Andhra Pradesh has successfully produced its first MDF board.

Gufic Biosciences has been granted patent for an invention entitled “Lyophilized Pharmaceutical Compositions of Dalabavancin” on March 14 for 20 years effective from November 23, 2016, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for grid connected solar capacity of 300 MW from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, against a tariff-based competitive bid invited for setting up of 1,125 MW grid connected solar power project to be set-up in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd’s RE Park at Khavda.

Time Technoplast Ltd has sold its land & building along with electrical installation, for a total consideration of ₹21.51 crore. In addition, the company has also sold its machinery, moulds and equipment, worth ₹11.75 crore since last disclosure.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, one of the leading homegrown players in mapping technology, has secured a groundbreaking deal with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a significant validation of the Genesys New India Map stack . The contract, valued at ₹155 crore, marks a significant milestone in advanced mapping technology being used for multiple use cases . Under this agreement, Genesys will provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai, and also update the same for three years The project aims to provide an elaborate and comprehensive overview of the city’s landscape to enable precise planning and collaboration among various stakeholders.

CFF Fluid Control Ltd has received the Biennial Rate Contract for Engineering Work for Project-MRLC-2 INS Shankush from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd totalling to approx. Rs. 46.46 crore (Including Tax).

The board of directors of Navin Flurochemicals has approved an additional investment of approximately ₹250 crore in Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, its wholly-owned subsidiary. This investment, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, will take the form of subscribing to non-cumulative, non-convertible, non-participating, redeemable preference shares.

Wipro, in a stock market disclosure, said itt has been selected by Desjardins to transform its credit solutions for members and clients. This transformation programme will provide Desjardins members and clients a convenient digital lending experience that is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device.