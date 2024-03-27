According to media buzz, Standard Chartered Bank-corporate banking is likely to sell its entire 7.18 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and the floor price has been fixed at ₹1,672 a share.

Private equity firm Olympus plans to sell a 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare for up to ₹19.53-lakh crore (nearly $234.5 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

According to media buzz, Standard Chartered Bank-corporate banking is likely to sell its entire 7.18 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and the floor price has been fixed at ₹1,672 a share.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has been awarded a contract worth ₹41.72 crore by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a Data Centre Tech Refresh initiative. NPCI, established under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, as an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), plays a pivotal role in developing a robust Payment & Settlement Infrastructure in India.

Prataap Snacks has announced that the commercial production at its newly set up Unit at Samba, Jammu & Kashmir. The aforesaid Unit has been set up for the production of extruded namkeen snacks, fried namkeen pellets and other namkeen snacks including popcorn with a total capacity of about 10,000 tpa.

Apollo Pipes Limited (Apollo) has entered into definitive agreements and acquired a majority controlling stake in Kisan Mouldings Limited. Apollo announces its strategic move to solidify its presence in the Pipes and Fitting Industry in India. Under the transaction, Apollo has secured its position through preferential issue allotment of 6.40 crore shares, at ₹18.50 a share. This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for both Apollo and KML, showcasing a convergence of industry giants poised to redefine standards and drive unparalleled growth. Total investment for this strategic acquisition is ₹118.40 crore.

Sanofi India and Sanofi Healthcare India Private Ltd and Cipla has announced an exclusive partnership for distribution and promotion of Sanofi India’s Central Nervous System (CNS) product range in India. As a part of this partnership, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of Sanofi India’s six CNS brands including Frisium®, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category. While Sanofi India will continue to own, import, and manufacture its complete range of CNS products across plants in India and internationally, Cipla will leverage its capabilities and robust India-wide network of strong marketing and sales professionals, distributors, institutions, and market outreach programs to expand access to these treatments for patients who need them.

The board of NOCIL has accorded approval for incurring Capital Expenditure not exceeding ₹250 crore towards capacity enhancement (Rubber chemicals) at Dahej. The existing capacity of 115,000 MTA of Rubber Chemicals is operation at around 65% capacity utilization. The proposed capacity addition is about 20 per cent of existing capacity. The capex will be funded largely through internal accruals.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared Adani Power’s proposed acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power. Adani Power proposes to acquire 100 per cent share capital and control of the Lanco Amarkantak Power, pursuant to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), according to a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit