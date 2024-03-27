Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 March 2024
ALL UPDATES
- March 27, 2024 08:38
Commodities Market Live Today: Zinc falls on weak steel demand, strong dollar
Zinc prices slid on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, as a firm dollar and weakening demand from the steel sector weighed on the market.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.4% to $2,432 per metric ton by 0221 GMT, having fallen to a low of $2,430 earlier in the session, the weakest since March 4.
The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) shed 1.8% to 20,765 yuan ($2,873.33) a ton. Earlier in the session, it lost as much as 2% to 20,740 yuan, the lowest since March 6.
Zinc inventories in LME and SHFE warehouses have been rising, pushing the discount of the LME cash zinc contract to the three-month contract to $50.83 a ton on Tuesday, the biggest since November 1991.
In top consumer China, a lack of sufficient capital has slowed the construction of infrastructure and property projects in the first quarter of 2024, weakening demand for zinc.
The dollar steadied in the wake of more strong U.S. economic data. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders. - Reuters
- March 27, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: PE firm Olympus to sell 9.8% stake in Aster DM Healthcare for up to $234.5 mn
Private equity firm Olympus plans to sell a 9.8% stake in India’s Aster DM Healthcare for up to ₹1,953 crore (nearly $234.5 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters
- March 27, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Coal India (Buy)
We initiate coverage on Coal India with a Buy rating and target price of ₹550. Although we strongly endorse the energy-transition narrative and that renewable energy would dominate the global energy mix, we believe India’s large population and expansive scale make it unfeasible to phase out the use of coal for the next decade at least.
- March 27, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Crisil (Buy)
Crisil is the oldest and a leading domestic credit rating agency in India. It is majorly owned by S&P Global which is world’s foremost provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, data, research, commentary and ESG solution.
- March 27, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Fertiliser sales rise 3% to 58 million tonnes in Apr-Feb of FY24
Sales of key fertilisers in the 11 months of the current fiscal up to February are up by 3 per cent at 57.57 million tonnes (mt) mainly on higher usage of DAP and complex varieties while urea consumption has been stagnant, according to official data. However, except MoP, imports of all other fertilisers were lower during April-February of 2023-24.
- March 27, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Today: The board of Wockhardt has approved QIB of 93 lakh shares at ₹517/apiece. Prashant Jain, Madhu Kela promoted entities in QIP list
- March 27, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Today: Ashiana Housing: Repays ₹79 lakh to IFC
- March 27, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Today: Indian Hotels (IH): Infues $6.5 million into its Netherlands unit
- March 27, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: March 27, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: CDSL, Aster DM Healthcare, RK Swamy, NTPC, LIC, Dynacons Systems, Prataap Snacks, Apollo Pipes, Sanofi India, Cipla, Nocil, Adani Power
- March 27, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Kalyani Forge: A new lawsuit has been brought against industrialist Baba Kalyani, as his nephew and niece move to claim shares in the assets of the Kalyani family
- March 27, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: IRFC: Uma Ranade given additional charge of post of Chairman and MD
- March 27, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Wockhardt: Board approves QIB of 93 lk shares at ₹517/sh
- March 27, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Sugar Stocks: Govt’s sugar policies ensured stable retail prices, timely payment to farmers
- March 27, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Prism Johnson: Company to consider fund raise via NCDs on March 29, 2024
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Larsen & Toubro: Company board approves long-term borrowings of up to Rs 7,500 crore
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Lumax Ind: Company approved equity investment of upto 50m rupees in lumax industries Czech s.r.o.
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Shriram Finance: Government of Singapore acquired 1.77 Lakh Shares and Monetary Authority of Singapore acquired 47,654 Shares
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Snowman: Promoter Gateway Distriparks Bought Additional 3.75 Lakh Shares or 0.22% Stake from Open Market
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: DCM/Chemplast: DGTR initiates anti-dumping investigation on PVC suspension resins
- March 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Technocraft: Company says manufacturing facility at Maharashtra will commence its production in a phased manner from March 27
- March 27, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: Anant Raj: Company’s has enhanced the scope of offering enlisted in MOU with TCIL and have entered into an addendum for this purpose
- March 27, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: Power Grid: Company has successfully commissioned project under augmentation of transformation capacity in southern region
- March 27, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: Nocil: Company has accorded approval for incurring capital expenditure up to 2.5b rupees towards capacity enhancement (rubber chemicals) at dahej
- March 27, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: AstraZeneca: Company gets permission to import for sale & distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Lyophilized powder
- March 27, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Krsihna Defence: Company win order for supply of special steel product worth 109.9M rupees
- March 27, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Shyam Metalics: Company gets composite license for the Surjagad-1 iron ore block for an area of 1526 hectares
- March 27, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 27-March-2024
• SAIL
- March 27, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty to remain at 24,000; expect bounce back in 3-6 months: Emkay Institutional Equities
Emkay Institutional Equities (“Emkay”), a part of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited, maintains its stance of Nifty to remain at 24,000 level. Emkay expects the market to rebound in 3-6 months, when SMIDs (Small and Mid Caps) would start to outperform again and the ‘hide in large-caps’ trade would unwind.
The correction observed in March can be attributed to inflated valuations and concerns regarding liquidity within SMID funds and stocks. While the headline correction appears moderate, there is a substantial number of stocks that have been significantly affected. While not the most severe post-Covid correction, the pace at which it has unfolded has been disruptive. Particularly, energy, real estate, and materials sectors have been notable underperformers, with the decline in the first two sectors largely driven by mean reversion.
The current rally in SMIDs is primarily driven by a shift in India’s economic growth trajectory from consumption and services towards manufacturing and investment. This shift has resulted in a redistribution of the incremental profit pool away from sectors such as banks, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and Information Technology (IT), which are dominant in the large-cap universe. Conversely, manufacturing sectors, which are predominantly composed of SMIDs, have played a significant role in propelling the market’s rally. This trend is expected to remain a focal point of government policies, and any significant change in incremental growth is unlikely in the near future. SMID rallies are inherent to the market, characterized by higher volatility and often accompanied by inflated valuations, followed by rapid and pronounced corrections, similar to the current one.
- March 27, 2024 07:35
Commodities Market Live Today: BNP Paribas’ India Steel Weekly Report – March 2024
BNP Paribas India has released the India Steel Weekly Report – March 2024 wherein Priyankar Biswas, Analyst – India Industrials, Logistics and Metals, has shared his views in detail.
Coking coal price correction supports margins but strong downside risk to domestic HRC prices going ahead
· Highlights: China
o China’s steel demand down 5% y-y in Feb 24; elevated inventory levels indicate weak demand:
§ Crude steel production in Jan Feb 24 combined came in at 168mnt (+1.6% y y). This is the highest level of steel production for the months of January and February combined since 2021.
§ Feb 24 steel demand came in at 70.6mnt ( 5.4% y y). This is lower than steel demand for the month of Feb over CY20 23. Total steel demand for Jan 24 and Feb 24 combined came in at c140mnt. This is the lowest level of demand for these months combined since CY18.
§ We expect demand to have remained subdued in early Mar 24. For CISA affiliated mills , inventory levels rose to 19.5mnt ––(the highest since May 23) despite a decline in production in early Mar 24 vs end Feb 24
- March 27, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. and Bajaj Markets collaborate to offer Housing Finance solutions
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) has forged a strategic partnership with Bajaj Markets to introduce Home Loans and Loan Against Property (LAP) on their digital platform. This collaboration extends the suite of financial products available on Bajaj Markets, augmenting the existing lineup which includes personal loans and two-wheeler loans by the Company.
The introduction of Housing Finance solutions on Bajaj Markets will empower individuals seeking home financing options. Borrowers would now be able to explore offerings such as Home Loan Balance Transfer and Loan Against Property Balance Transfer, enabling them to optimise their financial strategies. With LTFH, borrowers can extend their repayment tenure up to 25 years, coupled with competitive interest rates starting from just 8.60% p.a.
- March 27, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Credit-Deposit Ratio Continues to Hover Around the 80% Mark: CAREEdge
Credit offtake continued to grow, increasing by 20.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to reach Rs. 163.1 lakh crore, for
the fortnight ending March 08, 2024. This rise can continue to be attributed to the impact of HDFC’s merger
with HDFC Bank along with the growth in personal loans. If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew
at 16.5% y-o-y for the fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 15.7%. Sequentially credit grew by 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive.
• Deposits too grew by 13.7% y-o-y for the fortnight (including the merger impact) and reached Rs. 204.2 lakh
crore as on March 08, 2024, driven by growth in time deposits. Excluding the merger impact, growth stood at
13.1%. Sequentially deposits grew by 1.1%. Deposit growth is expected to improve compared to earlier
periods as banks shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain credit
offtake.
• The Short-term Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) stood at 6.52% as of March 15, 2024, compared to
6.42% on March 17, 2023, due to liquidity and pressure on short-term rates, also the rate is moving closer
towards repo rate
- March 27, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Clean Science and Technology | HALS expansion: CSTL’s strategic leap
HDFC Securities
We maintain SELL on Clean Science and Technology (CSTL) with a price target of INR 1,037 (WACC 11%, terminal growth 6%), owing to (1) slower-than-expected ramp-up in hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) and (2) entry of domestic competitors in mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) manufacturing. We believe CSTL has an import substitution opportunity in HALS. However, the upcoming capacity augmentation in HALS by competitors and muted demand growth shall remain challenges to growth in HALS revenue. Therefore, HALS revenue growth could be slower than we had anticipated earlier. We have lower revenue estimates from HALS in FY25 and FY26. EBITDA and PAT shall grow at a 23/23% CAGR over FY24E-27E. The RoE is expected to improve from 21.6% in FY24E to 22.2% in FY27E. We believe the valuation is contextually high at 41/34/31x FY25E/26E/27E EPS.
- March 27, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mahanagar Gas | Resilience amid regulatory headwinds
HDFC Securities
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) stock recently corrected ~19% from its peak, owing to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) notice on the end of MGL’s infrastructure exclusivity in the Mumbai GA. We believe the impact of concerns over change in regulations and the recent stock price correction is overdone, which provides a good opportunity for investors. We expect MGL’s outperformance to sustain, driven by (1) a pick-up in volume growth and (2) robust margins. The Vahan data continues to support our investment thesis, with FY24YTD data suggesting a strong trend in new CNG vehicle registrations in MGL’s geographical areas (GAs), which should outpace new CNG vehicle registrations seen in FY23. While MGL has taken an INR 2.5/kg cut in CNG price, we expect this would help increase CNG vehicle registrations. MGL’s acquisition of Unison Enviro’s (UEPL) three GAs should also add to its overall volume growth. At the current price, MGL’s valuation is at 11.2x Mar-25E EPS, a ~10% discount to its five-year average multiple of 12.4x despite a better volume growth outlook. MGL’s valuation remains attractive as CMP factors only 4.3% volume growth. We, therefore, reiterate our BUY recommendation on MGL with a target price of INR 1,535/sh
- March 27, 2024 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Healthy capital flows and comfortable CAD
Q3 BoP by Emkay Global
The mild sequential moderation in current account deficit (CAD) to USD10.5bn (1.2% of GDP) in Q3FY24 reflected offsetting of higher trade deficit with better services exports and private transfers. Q3 CAD funding has been smooth with massive FPI flows and consistently improving banking capital. Despite slower FDI flows, the rise in capital account surplus (USD17.4bn) has meant net accretion of USD6bn. For FY24E, we maintain CAD/GDP at 0.8%, led by incrementally improving goods trade deficit and solid services trade surplus. We see FY24 BoP surplus near USD37-40bn. FY25 CAD/GDP will likely see the rub-off effect structurally improving the external sector and could stay at 1.1-1.2%. However, INR will have a non-linear movement ahead, ranging 82.50-84.25 for Q1FY25.
- March 27, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Why this largest balanced advantage fund is a good investment choice
HDFC Balanced Advantage fund: In the current markets, blue chip indices are near all-time highs. Bonds have rallied well in the last year, and yields have been falling for government securities.
However, recent months have seen volatility in the mid- and small-cap spaces as valuations ran ahead of fundamentals. Market regulator SEBI has expressed concerns about liquidity in the space – so much so that it has asked funds to conduct stress tests.
Indian elections are also around the corner, adding to market uncertainty.
- March 27, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: QIP Launch Alert: Angel One
Angel One to launch QIP of Rs 1500 cr today
Indicative QIP pricing likely to be around Rs 2555/sh
QIP likely at 6% discount to market price
ISec, Motilal Bankers to QIP Deal
QIP funds to be used for exchange margin, business expansion
Sources to @CNBC_Awaaz
- March 27, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.03.2024
Cintas Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)
Paychex, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Carnival Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Aegon Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- March 27, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 27.03.2024
16.00 U.K. FPC Meeting Minutes
- March 27, 2024 06:51
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Pick: March 27, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: Our stock recommendation for you today is Sudarshan Chemical Industries. This stock has a bullish trend, and recently, it began a fresh leg of the rally, which is likely to extend further.
- March 27, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Sudarshan Chemical Industries (₹609.3)
The stock of Sudarshan Chemical Industries turned bullish in May last year after it broke out of the resistance at ₹430. However, after touching ₹610 last month, the price turned lower. But the support at ₹550 arrested the decline and on the back of this support, the stock rebounded. Last week, it broke out of the resistance at ₹610.
- March 27, 2024 06:46
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for March 27, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
