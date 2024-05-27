Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has said its flagship Mundra Port has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship to call at an Indian port. MSC Anna is a huge vessel with an overall length of 399.98 m (roughly the length of four football fields) and a staggering capacity of 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which makes it the largest container ship by capacity to ever visit an Indian port, APSEZ said in a statement.

Veranda Learning Solutions has partnered with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to launch upskilling programmes in the neighbouring state, the city-based company said. Veranda Learning Solutions, listed in the stock exchanges, was launched by Chennai-based Kalpathi AGS Group in 2018.

RVNL has emerged the lowest L1 bidder for the ₹187 crore metro station project for building six metro stations.

Reliance Industries has sought approval from fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the $8.5-billion merger of Viacom18 and Star India Pvt Ltd (SIPL). “The proposed transaction aims to combine the entertainment businesses (along with certain other identified businesses) of Viacom18, part of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) group and SIPL, wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company.

GAIL (India) Ltd’s maiden green hydrogen plant at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh has been commissioned. The 10-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyser for the green-hydrogen producing unit at the Vijaipur complex has been imported from Canada.

Stock exchanges imposed a cumulative fine of ₹34 lakh on oil refining and fuel marketing giants Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), gas utility GAIL, and refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) for not meeting the listing requirement in the January-March quarter, stock exchange filings showed.

Hero MotoCorp said that the firm’s tax demand has been reduced from ₹604.87 crore to ₹177.96 crore for assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20 and the company has filed appeals against the same. The company had filed tax rectification applications in respect of the reassessment orders dated March 30, 20,24 for the assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20

