Masiv Chile SpA, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Route Mobile Ltd, has acquired 100 per cent shares of Mobilelink Telecomunicaciones SpA for $40,000. Mobilelink has a licence to operate VOiP communications and SMS termination in Chile.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Sucralfate tablets USP, 1 gram. Sucralfate is used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines by forming a coating over ulcers, protecting the area from further injury.

Diversified renewable energy company, ACME Cleantech Solutions, and city gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore potential business opportunities in green hydrogen.

Results Calendar: One 97 Communications (PayTM), Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Marico, Olectra Greentech, Piramal Enterprises, Sundaram-Clayton, Symphony, Tata Investment Corporation and Windlas Biotech