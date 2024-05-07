GHCL has announced a capital budget of approximately ₹224 crore for the financial year 2024-25, including a Bromine Project of ₹117 crore. The board has also approved a 5.5 mt greenfield soda ash project in Kutch, Gujarat, for ₹4,000 crore.

The HPCL board which meets on May 9 to consider the Q4 and FY24 results, will also consider a proposal for a bonus issue.

Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the development of a substation for Terminal 2 at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad, from Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd, Ahmedabad (Adani Group). The order value is ₹20.93 crore, includes all the applicable taxes and duties, including GST @ 18 per cent (excluding labour cess @1%) for the development of the project. The project should be completed within four months from the effective date i.e. May 7.

CFF Fluid Control has received the Repair Rate Agreement for Structural Renewal Onboard IN Ships from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai totaling to approximately ₹5.58 crore (including tax).

Orient Electric has commenced commercial production from its greenfield manufacturing plant at Hyderabad, Telangana.

Avantel Ltd has received a purchase order worth ₹2.29 crore from Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Mastek has announced its iConniX portfolio to enable Gen AI-led innovation across industries. iConniX currently offers over 120 AI assets, 4 AI platforms and solution blueprints tailored to meet industry specific business use cases.

Lupin Ltd has received approval from the United States Food and Drug for its abbreviated new drug application for travoprost ophthalmic solution USP, 0.004% (Ionic Buffered Solution), to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Travatan Z® Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, of Sandoz Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the inspection carried out at the company’s Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) at Panelav from February 28 to March 8. With this EIRs are in place for all its USFDA facilities.

Caplin Point Laboratories has received Colombia’s INVIMA approval for its Softgel Capsules division at Puducherry. The site inspection of Unit-1 was completed on May 3 and found compliant with INVlMA’s norms of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

Results Calendar: Bigbloc Construction, Century Textiles & Industries, CreditAccess, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Delta Corp, Elantas, Graphite India, Indraprastha Gas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, IDFC, IGL, Jindal Saw, JSW Energy, Jupiter Wagons, Kajaria Ceramics, KEC International, Max Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, PB Fintech, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, United Breweries and Voltas.