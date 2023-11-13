Saregama India Limited has acquired 51.82 per cent stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 165.61 crore. It picked up securities: 1,14,723 equity shares; 69,231 seed compulsorily convertible preference shares; 77,238 series A compulsorily convertible preference shares; 30,611 series B compulsorily convertible preference shares; 16,034 series C1 compulsorily convertible preference shares; 656 series C3 compulsorily convertible preference shares; 30,144 series BB compulsorily convertible preference shares, aggregating to 3,70,742 securities representing approximately 51.82%of the issued and paid- up share capital (determined on a fully diluted basis) of Pocket Aces.

The board of Anant Raj approve issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.

Indian Hotels has announced the opening of the new 371 keys flagship Ginger hotel ‘‘Ginger Mumbai, Airport’‘ located near the domestic airport at Mumbai.

Bharti Airtel said that Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate, Shimla, has passed on order, levying penalty of Rs 2,12 crore. The Company does not agree with the Order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same, it said.

The board of Neuland Laboratories has approved a capital expenditure of ₹128 crore (through internal accruals & debt) for enhancing capacity at our Unit 3 (by 207 KL) located at Sangareddy District Telangana.

Jubilant Draximage Inc., US, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, has received an approval from the US FDA with regards to the Company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for preparation of Technetium Sulfur Colloid Injection which is effective from November 9.

HDFC Life Insurance Company has received a GST demand order of Rs 26.04 lakh from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, B I (South Bengal), Head Quarters, West Bengal, alleging erroneous determination of common credit and reversal of the input tax credit proportionately for the period of July 2017 to March 2018.

Som Distilleries said that the Income Tax Department officials concluded their search operations at the company’s premises on November 11. The search and seizure operations at the company’s offices and factories were conducted from November 7.

Brunton Wire Ropes FZCo (BWR), subsidiary of Usha Martin, has incorporated a joint venture - Brunton Wire Ropes Industrial Company, in Saudi Arabia.

Results Calendar: Advani Hotels, ColorChips, DS Kulkarni, Grasim, Gujarat Petronet, Lambodhara Textiles, Manappuram Finance, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Patel Integrated Logistics,

