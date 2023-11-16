he Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Bajaj Finance to stop disbursing loans through two of its lending products – “eCOM” and “Insta EMI Card” – with immediate effect, as per an official statement issued on November 15. These supervisory restrictions will remain in place till the deficiencies observed are made good to the satisfaction of RBI in terms of issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers. No material financial impact on the Company is expected on account of this action, Bajaj Finance clarified.

With respect to itigation pending in the United States of America, against Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc, and Dabur International Ltd, subsidiaries of Dabur India, the company said Dabur International and Dermoviva have been dismissed as defendants in federal cases, which were consolidated as a Multi-District Litigation, for lack of personal jurisdiction as neither Dabur nor Dermoviva manufactured, marketed, distributed or sold hair relaxer products in the US. Hence, now only Namaste remains as a defendant in these cases along with many other industry players such as L’Oreal, SoftSheen/Carson, Luster Products Inc, Avion Industries, Inc.; PDC Brands (Parfums de Coeur, Ltd), Revlon etc, Dabur said.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Home (SC.B) Department and authorised the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh, Mangalagiri , has ordered attachment of Property of Tera Software Ltd, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana; Properties of Tera Software Ltd, at Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana; and Property of T. Pavana Devi, Promoter and ex-Director, Agricultural farm land at Chinamangalaram, Moinabad, RR District, Telangana.

IIFL Finance said that it has acquired by way of subscription of 7,47,94,315 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at Rs 26.74 a share of IIFL Samasta Finance Limited, a Material Subsidiary for Rs 200 crore.

The board of directors has fixed November 25 as the record date for the proposed buyback. The company board earlier approved buy back of up to 4,09,63,855 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at ₹4,150 a share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹17,000 crore.

The Board of Brightcom Group has approved the appointment of Brand & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company who shall hold office from the conclusion of the Board Meeting till the conclusion of 25th Annual General Meeting on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board from time and time. The decision is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting. Besides, the company seeks 40 days extension to file half-yearly results.

The Board of Directors Rategain Technologies has approved the adoption of the preliminary placement document and authorisation of the opening of the Issue today, i.e., November 15. The board has approved the floor price for the Issue, as Rs 676.66 per Equity Share

The Meeting of Capital Raising Committee of Bank of Baroda is scheduled to be held on November 18 to discuss and finalise the issuance of Tier I and Tier II debt capital instruments and long-term bonds for the financing of infrastructure and affordable housing within the board-approved capital raising plan.

Suzlon Group has announced the RLMM listing of its S144 – 3 MW series of wind turbines which are extendable to 3.15 MW. This listing marks an important milestone for successful commercialsation of the product. Suzlon has already installed the first prototype of this series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat. Currently, the product is in the process of serial manufacturing and commercialisation. RLMM is Revised List of Models & Manufacturers

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit