Tata Consultancy Services (has launched its AWS generative AI practice, to help customers harness the full potential of AI and AWS generative AI services to transform different parts of their value chain and achieve superior business outcomes. To accelerate its customers’ journeys, TCS has invested in foundation training of over 100,000 employees on generative AI. It is now focused on deepening their expertise further, including certification of over 25,000 employees on AWS generative AI services and with the announcement of this new practice today.

Sundaram Brake Linings said that there was a fire incidence at its Plant -5 – Mahindra World City(SEZ) during the early morning hours of November 27. While exact cause remains under investigation, the company said it is in the process of assessing the damage caused by the incident. There has been no injury or loss of life. The company has insurance in place for the Plant -5, it further said.

Bharti Airtel has received by a penalty of Rs 7.96 lakh from Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax Shillong Division – I, Meghalaya. The company does not agree with the Order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same, Bharti Airtel said.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January, 2024 on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices. While the Company makes maximum efforts to reduce cost and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market. This increase will vary across models.

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited hasapproved to make investment of Rs. 12.50 crores in Indian Foundation for Quality Management. IFQM has been incorporated on September 6, 2023, as a “Not for Profit” company, under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, with purposes to contribute to holistic improvement in Quality, Excellence and Innovation of products and services being offered by the Indian companies.

The board of HDFC Bank Limited has approved the appointment of Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as an Additional Independent Director for a period of three years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027 , Further, the board has also approved the appointment of V. Srinivasa Rangan as Executive Director (i.e., Whole-time Director) of the Bank for three years w.e.f. November 23, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board of CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia) has approved raising of Rs 500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required;

Electronics Mart India Limited has informed exchange about the commencement of commercial operations at a multi brand store under the brand name ‘‘ Bajaj Electronics’‘ on November 26 in Andhra Pradesh.

BLS International said that it has been awarded a significant contract from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to conduct a comprehensive data quality check for Aadhar Information. The project spanning over 3 years and extendable by another 2 years. could generate revenues of around Rs 50 crore of the Company. In a separate notice it said that the agreement between its step-down subsidiary BLS Kendras Private Limited and the Punjab State e-Governance Society executed on July 27, 2018, has reached the end of its contract period from November 27, 2023. The revenue contribution derived from this contract amounted to less than 5 per cent of company’‘s audited consolidated revenues for FY23, BLS further said.

Dish TV said that the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited had issued notice(s) dated November 21, 2023, to the Company, in respect of ‘Non- compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the board and composition of nomination and remuneration committee of the Board, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Vide the said notice, the Stock Exchanges under applicable SOP Circular has imposed fines on the Company for non-compliance Rs 10.28 lakh.

The board of Kesoram Industries will meet on November 30 to consider and approve withdrawal of the company’s proposed Scheme of Arrangement of May, 2022 with its wholly owned subsidiary, Cygnet Industries Limited; and 2. Possible options on repayment/retirement of the existing Non-Convertible Debentures.

Stove Kraft informed the exchanges that the operations at the manufacturing plants were disrupted from November 22 to 26 at the Bengaluru location and November 21 to 23 at the Baddi location due to search operations conducted by Income-Tax department. The operations have resumed from November 27 and November 24 at Bengaluru plant and Baddi plant respectively.

Laburnum Chemicals Private Limited has filed an application against Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (the Company) to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 on November 24 before the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru, seeking recovery of an alleged dues of Rs 9,94,96,650 with interest till March 31, 2023, together with short interest for the prior period and further interest till the actual date of payment from the company. KECL clarified that the alleged claim of Laburnum has already been disputed by the Company and is the subject matter of pending proceedings before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bangalore. The CIRP matter will be heard on December 15.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has signed the LOI with CleanMax for setting up Captive Generating Plant with Solar capacity of 14.85 MWp in Haryana and 4 MWp in Maharasthra.

Binny Ltd has received a request letter from Tiger Farms and Enterprise Private Ltd seeking re-classification from ‘Promoter Group’ Category to ‘Public’ Category. Currently, it hold just 0.03 per cadet stake in Binny Ltd.

The Board of Directors of the Coromandel Engineering Company has considered and approved the request received from Valli Arunachalam, Vellachi Murugappan and M V Murugappan HUF (through its karta Valli Arunachalam), members of promoter and promoter group of the Company seeking reclassification of themselves from the ‘Promoters/ Promoter Group’ category to ‘Public’ category shareholder.

Sea TV Network said that security assets and guarantees on payment to Indian Bank (Lender) through one-time settlement to be completed before September 2024 after payment of amount. The resultant liability reduction will be accounted for after the OTS amount payments are completed within the stipulated timelines. The Bank has reserved its right to recall the OTS at any time, however, the company has communicated its reservation on this point, while communicating acceptance to the sanction.

