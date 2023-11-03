Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering Limited, a provider of standalone engineering consultancy services for the infrastructure sector in India. The stake has been acquired by STUP Consultants Private Limited, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France. The transaction is currently pending completion of customary closing conditions and is expected to be concluded before January 15, 2024.

Vedanta said that BALCO, it subsidiary, has received favourable order from the CESTAT, Delhi ,setting aside service tax demand of Rs. 9,45,494, applicable interest and penalty of Rs. 15,69,569 under relevant provisions of Finance Act, 1994. The penalty amounting to Rs. 10,000 imposed vide Commissioner (A) order due to procedural lapses is reaffirmed by CESTAT, Delhi.

Shilpa Medicare has acquired Pilnova Pharma Inc in the US at par value of $1 per share. The transaction will be completed by November 15 after which Pilnova will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The board of Dilip Buildcon will meet on November 7 to consider fund raising options.

Dixon Technologies has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Dixtel Infocomm to undertake Electronic Manufacturing Services and wholesale / trading of electronic equipments thereof.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance said that its total disbursement stood at ₹5,250 crore in October with collection efficiency improving to 94 per cent from 91 per cent last year. Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets remain rangebound.

The board of directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on November 7, 2023 inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis.

Binny Ltd said that Saranga Investments and Consultancy Private Limited has acquired 41.25 lakh shares belongs to Mohan Breweries and Distilleries Limited in Binny Limited through the invocation of the Pledge of shares from November 1.

Britannia Industries has commenced the production at its Bihta Plant in Bihar.

The Board of directors of the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals has considered and approved capacity expansion for the production of Soda Ash from 100000 MTPA to 225000 MTPA & Ammonium Chloride 85000 MTPA to 210000 MTPA at an investment cost of Rs 300 crore, which will be met through Borrowing and Internal accruals partially

The boards of Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited (subsidiary of SJS Enterprises) and Plastoranger Advanced Technologies Private Limited (step down subsidiary/ Wholly Owned subsidiary) haveapproved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Plastoranger Advanced Technologies Private Limited (with Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited on a going concern basis

NBCC India said that HSCC (India) Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary, has received word order worth Rs 212 crore from the Directorate General, Medical and Education Research, Haryana.

Bondada Engineering Limited has received Rs 1.375 crore work orders from Bharti Airtel for Hot Dipped Galvanised without Base PR raise for GI pole, and Supply of hot Dipped Galvanised without Base.

KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange about signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Uttarakhand to set up 500 MW Solar power projects on captive basis.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Amarjothi, Spinning, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Gear, Chambal Fertilizers, Cigniti, CL Educate, Cochin Minerals, Crompton Greaves Consumer, EIH Hotel, Escorts, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Power, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Agro, IDFC, IFB Agro, India Glycols, Indigo Paints, Interglobe Aviation(Indigo), JSW Infrastructure, JM Financial, Krsnaa MRF, MSTC, Navkar Corp, Orient Electric, Ponni Erode, Patel Engineering, Prime Focus, Shipping Corporation, Titan Company, Thermax, TTK Healthcare, UCO Bank, Whirlpool of India and Zomato,

