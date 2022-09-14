Stocks that will see action on September 14, 2022

Infosys has collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services.

The board of SAL Steel has approved secured borrowing of money by way of Inter Corporate Loans for an amount of Rs 125 crore and other working capital for procurement of raw material for production of Ferro Chrome fromAIA Engineering Limited which shall be utilised for the purpose of repayment of Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction Private Limited as well as for Working Capital & other purposes.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22 billion JSW Group, today forged a collaboration with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group to explore multiple cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to reduce carbon emission in its iron and steelmaking operations in India. The collaboration will enable the companies to explore opportunities together to reduce carbon emissions and produce green steel in one of the hard-to-abate sectors.

Kalyani Powertrain Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, joins hands with Harbinger Motors Inc to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market. The new JV, named ElectroForge, will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best-in-class drivetrains developed for the Class 3 through 8 markets, delivering superior efficiency and cost competency. The partnership will perfectly balance the forward-thinking innovation of Harbinger's experienced EV team and the vast manufacturing knowledge and scalability of Bharat Forge.

The board of Krishna Ventures Limited has approved the expansion projects. The board approved total capex, on establishing its Plant of HVAC and Sheet Metal at Greater Noida that is excepted to commence the commercial production from 3rd quarter of 2022. The estimated cost will be Rs 10 crore in first phase which will be financed partly through internal sources/ Debt.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,108 crores across its various businesses such as Transmission & Distribution (in India, Middle East and Africa); Railways business (in India); and Oil & Gas Pipelines business (in India).

Filatex India has received a patent for Process for recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) waste for 20 years with effect from June 2, 2021. The company received a certificate from the patent office of government of India.

Brigade Group has announced the appointment of Ravi S Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer - Commercial (Office Space). Ravi will lead sales, marketing, strategic planning, and will be responsible driving the growth and profitability in asset management revenues and operations of the company's commercial office business. In his previous assignments, Ravi has worked with L&T Realty, Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield.

Praveg Communications (India) Limited received a Letter of Award from Varanasi Development Authority, Varanasi for Development of 'Tent City' at Bank of River Ganges.