The Board of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited has approved a proposal to sell the land parcel of about 22 acres (along with the associated FSI) in Worli, Mumbai, to Goisu Realty Private Limited (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Limited) in 2 phases, for a total consideration of about ₹5,200 crore. Upon approval of Shareholders, BDMC will receive about ₹4,675 cror from the Buyer for Phase-I. The balance amount of about ₹525 crore will be received upon completion of certain conditions by BDMC and execution and consummation of the definitive agreements thereto for Phase- II.

IRCTC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSTRC) to enable MSRTC’s online bus booking services via IRCTC’s bus booking portal/website. The detailed roles and responsibilities of IRCTC & MSRTC will be finalised for executing the above project in coordination by both parties.

Adani Enterprises has said that its arm Adani New Industries Ltd has received a key international certification and will now be able to start production of 5.2 MW series wind turbine generators for global markets. The company was so far manufacturing and supplying 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for domestic wind industry players.

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched a payment lounge -- a multi-mode collections platform -- to enable merchants provide a secure and faster transaction experience to customers making digital payments. The payment infrastructure platform is powered by omnichannel payment solutions company PhiCommerce.

NBCC India Ltd has received Consultancy & Project Management Services order from SAIL for upcoming Infrastructural related projects of Bokaro Steel Limited Plant, township, Mines & Collieries. The order value is ₹180 Crore.

Wipro has announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany. Wipro’s CDCs are positioned around the globe to provide localised support, as well as fulfil customers’ cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

AA Plus Trade Link Ltd has recently received a significant export order with a total value of ₹5.1 crore. The order includes a variety of ‘A’ grade fresh produce, such as Green Broccoli, Organic Red Cabbage, Indian Organic Black Soya Bean, Green Natural Fresh Celery, SugarCane, and Organic Husked Coconut.

Apoorva Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited has received the registration certificate from Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Punjabfor its real estate project, Atulyam - The Bliss, Sector-88, Mohali.

KPI Green Energy has successfully commissioned 7.80MW wind-solar hybrid power project for its client Mono Steel India Limited, Surat, under ‘Captive Power Producer, under the Gujarat Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Policy 2018.

Advait Infratech, a energy solutions provider based in Gujarat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Goufu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co Ltd, a Company specialised in manufacturing of hydrogen energy equipment’s and related product based in China. The intent of this MOU is to establish the cooperative and mutually supportive relation between both the parties for catering the present and future requirements of Indian Market for the green hydrogen technologies and projects.

Spencer’s Retail Ltd on Wednesday said it will close 10 loss-making stores in Tamil Nadu by the end of the month. This is part of the process of evaluating the performance of all stores on a regular basis, Spencer’s Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Cummins India Limited and its authorized Genset Original Equipment Manufacturer (GOEM) Sudhir Power Limited (Ltd.) unveiled the CPCBIV+ compliant genset range for the Delhi NCR markets.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL), a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations, has announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), for the Pre-approval inspection that was carried out by the USFDA in November, 2022 at its manufacturing facility in Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat with Zero 483 observations (No inspectional observations).

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (formerly known as Lloyds Steels Industries Limited) has entered into Agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for Transfer of Technology. The license will aid the Company in executing orders related to Desalination. Also, this License is valid for five years from the date of commencement of the agreement. Further, this Technology tie-up would assist the Company on a long-term basis as it helps in further diversification of the order book.

Venus Remedies announced its recent registration with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), an Indian government body. This will help the company to avail customs duty exemptions.

Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 1,11,60,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary, amounting to Rs 11.16 crore via subscription towards the rights issue.

