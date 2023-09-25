Delta Corp Limited has received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax under Section 74(5) of the CGST Act, 2017 and Goa SGST Act, 2017, from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad. The DG Notice advises the Company to pay an alleged tax liability of ₹11,139.61 crore with interest and penalty for the period from July 2017 to March 2022.

State Bank of India has raised ₹10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.49 percent through its fourth infrastructure bond issuance. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates, etc. The proceeds of bonds will be utilised to enhance long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.

JSW Steel has executed the termination agreement with National Steel Holding (NSHL) for establishing scrap shredding facilities in India and the Securities Purchase Agreement with NSHL to purchase NSHL’s 50 per cent stake held in NSL Green Recycling. Post the transaction, NSL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel.

Interglobe Aviation that operates IndiGo has announced the commencement of operations to Almaty, Kazakhstan, marking its 32nd international and 111th overall destination within the extensive 6E network. Effective September 23, IndiGo will operate thrice-weekly flights between Delhi and Almaty.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited has announced that the flushing of the oil export line in Block B-80 is completed, and the company has re-commenced production from D-2 well on 23 September. During the planned shutdown for the replacement of Under Buoy Hose, expected to be carried out in the month of November 2023, again an attempt will be made to clean the oil export line completely to avoid any obstruction in future.

Asian Paints said that for its Sriperumbudur plant that the State Expert Appraisal Committee, Tamil Nadu, has recommended to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to grant environment clearance to the Sriperumbudur plant subject to remittance of Rs. 8.82 crores, in the form of bank guarantee to TNPCB. The financial impact is limited to the aforementioned remittance amount only. There is no operational or other impact on the Company, it further said.

The Board of Directors of Kintech Renewables Limited has approved the Issue and allotment of up to 15,77,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category, on preferential basis, at an issue price of ₹5000 per share, aggregating to ₹788.50 crore for cash and 7,23,000 fully convertible warrants carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category, on preferential basis, at ₹5000 per warrant worth ₹361.50 crore.

Artefact Projects Limited has been awarded the following Project from National Highway Authority of India worth ₹5.07 crore for an ndependent engineer (IE) services for operation and maintenance stage of four laning of Kashipur- Sitarganj section in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. With the above Contracted Award, the Company’s Cumulative Gross Value of orders in hand for Ongoing Projects exceeds ₹236 crores which imparts a strong revenue visibility for next 3 to 4 years.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation - Transfer of Technology (ToT) Agreement for Guidance and Navigation Technology, ToT Agreement for Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF , ToT Agreement for Rotary Electro Mechanical Actuator and ToT Agreement for Unified Avionics Computer.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, a renowned hospital chain in India, has entered into a momentous collaboration with the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix that is set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first-ever MotoGP event in India and Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals will provide extensive medical support for the event which will be held between September 22-24.

Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has received the subscription amount of ₹2,069.50 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte Ltd (KKR) and allotted 1,71,58,752 equity shares to KKR.

Inox Green Energy Services Limited had entered into a Share Subscription cum Shareholders’ Agreement with Resowi Energy Private Limited to subscribe to the fresh Equity Shares of the Target Company on a private placement basis which will result in the Company acquiring majority stake of 51 per cent in the post share capital of the Target Company. The Target Company is engaged in the business of operations and maintenance of Wind turbine generators (WTGs) and has capabilities to service 2 MW and higher rated WTGs of several OEMs operating in India & Sri Lanka. The acquisition will enhance IGESL’s expertise to offer its services to a wider customer base

Cosmic CRF Limited has bagged an order worth basic value of ₹17.49 crore corresponding to gross amount to ₹20.635 crore (Inclusive of GST) for supply of Cold Rolled Formed Railway Wagon Parts. The order is expected to be completed within 4 months.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had an inspection of Sequent Scientific Limited’s manufacturing facility situated at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from September 18, to September 22. At the end of the inspection, it has been issued a Form 483 with one observation. The observation is procedural in nature. We will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline and work closely with them to address the observation at the earliest. The Company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.

Deep Industries Limited has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited for Charter Hiring of HP compressors at GCP Geleki, Assam for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of the said award is approximately ₹108 crore.

Vaibhav Global has informed the exchanges that its subsidiary Shop TJC Ltd (UK) has successfully executed an Asset Sale Agreement to acquire assets of Ideal World, a teleshopping brand in the United Kingdom. With this agreement, Shop TJC will acquire Ideal World’s IP rights, broadcasting rights, studio equipment along with other intangible assets. The transaction will be funded through internal accruals.

With respect to transfer of stressed loan portfolio (Financial Assets) to Asset Reconstruction Company, the Muthoot Capital Services has received a binding bid from an ARC, amounting to ₹117.55 crore, on Cash and Security Receipt consideration basis, for the stressed loan portfolio with principal outstanding of ₹235.10 crore. The company shall follow Swiss Challenge Method for further bidding and a final decision on sale of the referred assets shall be taken as per extant guidelines and the relevant policy of the Company.

Suzlon Energy has informed the exchanges State-owned REC has withdrawn its nominee, Ajay Mathur, from the board of Suzlon Energy as the financial assistance granted by the REC-led consortium in terms of the rupee term loan agreement has been paid in full. Ajay Mathur has ceased to be the Nominee Director of Suzlon with effect from September 21.

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) has announced that its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules 0.5 gram and 1 gram, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). he product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Vascepa of Amarin®. The Icosapent Ethyl Capsules has a market size of $1.3 billion per IQVIA. The product will be manufactured at the Company’s facility in Bengaluru.

The Board of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited has approved the proposal for entering into binding agreements for acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shares of Anamika Sugar Mills Private Limited (Anamika), a sugar manufacturing company located in Uttar Pradesh, India; and, subsequent infusion of up to ₹110 crore in Anamika by way of subscription to equity shares of Anamika for the purpose of redemption of 100% of the outstanding cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) issued by Anamika in favour of SICPA India Private Limited.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has appointed as LIE for monitoring of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited funded Commissioned 7.20 MW Birahi Ganga SHP and 5 MW Banersangam SHP of Biragi Ganga Hydro Power Limited and Yogindera Powers Limited located at Chamoli, Uttarakhand, and at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The order value is ₹8 lakh plus applicable taxes only.

The board of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited has approved the proposal for issue of up to 1,250 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees of a face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating up to ₹125 crore in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. The Board has also approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to ₹500 crore in one or more tranches, in future as and when deemed fit.

The Board of SJVN Limited has accorded its in-principle approval for monetisation of partial earnings of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station through Securitisation of its Future Return on Equity.

Fineotex Chemical Limited has successfully commissioned its 100kWp Solar Power Plant installed at Ambernath facility on September 19.\

The Rights Issue Committee of the board of Orient Green Power Company has approved the allotment of 23 crore fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each on a rights basis, at an issue price of ₹10 to the eligible allottees.

Nibe Limited has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited. The agreement is for HPE Green Lag Cloud Services.

