Adani Enterprises will become part of Nifty 50 from today and it will replace Shree Cement from the 50-stock index. Nifty Next 50 index will see the entry of marquee names such as Bharat Electronics, Shree Cements, Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), IRCTC, Mphasis and Motherson Sumi Wiring India. Moving out of the junior Nifty index will be Adani Enterprises, Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks, MindTree, Lupin, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Aviation Fuels Limited (AAFL) to carry on the business of sourcing, transporting, supplying and trading of aviation related fuels. APSEZ in BSE filing said that AAFL will commenceits business operations in due course.

Life Insurance Corporation on Thursday announced buying additional stake in speciality chemicals maker Deepak Nitriteto take its overall shareholding in the company to over 5 per cent.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power Ltd. In August, Adani Power said it will acquire DB Power Ltd, which owns and operates a 2x600 MW thermal power plant at Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, at an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore for cash consideration.

Hero MotoCorp will invest $60 million (about Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles. The country's largest two-wheeler maker said it is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California (US)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Lupinon Thursday has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Tarapur-based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the site from March 22, 2022 to April 4, 2022. The company manufactures both fermentation-based and synthetic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) at the plant.

Coforge has been granted a US patent for its proprietary solution that helps banks and financial institutions manage their risk more effectively, continuously improve upon business processes, and make impactful key business decisions more rapidly with greater visibility and control.

The board of Goa Carbon has approved the raising of up to Rs 200 crore on rights basis. The board will decide on the record date and other related matters including the constitution of a Committee to implement the proposal of rights issue.

Lumax Industries, a leading Indian manufacturer of automotive lighting systems for the Indian automotive industry, having equity partnership with Stanley Electric Co., Japan, has inaugurated an advanced lighting technical centre in the Czech Republic, through its wholly owned subsidiary Lumax Industries Czech s.r.o., This is the company's first Technology Centre in Europe.

