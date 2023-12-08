Zomato will be in focus on reports that SoftBank Vision Fund looks to sell 1.1 per cent stake in the company. The stake is valued at ₹1,127.5 crore.

Olectra Greentech has received Letter of Award from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, for supply and maintenance of 40 electric buses. The order for supply of 40 electric buses is on outright sale basis. The buses will be delivered over a period of 7 months.

Reliance Industries has executed a deed of guarantee in favour of State Bank of India (SBI) in consideration of SBI sanctioning a term loan of ₹1,750 crore to Alok Industries, a joint venture of the company. This is in addition to a guarantee already issued by the company in favour of Axis Bank recently in consideration of a term loan of ₹1,750 crore.

Container Corporation of India Ltd and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the possibility of setting up PV Solar renewable energy projects in Concor terminals.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said that it has established an omnichannel team to expand its reach and coverage to the target segments by leveraging technology and improve productivity. The company has also completed the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) (for Commercial function employees in Field Sales and HO) and spent a sum of ₹156.57 crore as the one-off cost of the VRS.

Titagarh Rail Systems has launched QIP to raise ₹700 crore. The floor price has been fixed ₹976.1, a 0.7 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price. The company intends to use proceeds to repay debt, fund working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd has announced that Shri Bajrang Chemical Distillery LLP, an associate company, has received consent to operate from the Government for 200 KLPD Capacity Ethanol Plant.

Oriental Foundry Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, has entered into an agreement with United Wagon Company, a Russia-based company for the purpose of providing Full Design, Technical details & Support in relation to Modern Wagons & Bogies for Indian Railways.

The board of SpiceJet will meet to consider September quarter earnings