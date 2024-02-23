Shares of One97 Communications may come under pressure, as the fintech firm Google Pay announced the expansion of soundpods for merchants across India. The company introduced soundpods last year in India on a limited pilot scale. Like Paytm’s soundbox, Google Pay (GPay) soundpod is an audio notification service provided through a speaker device that alerts merchants after QR code payments.

Lunolux Ltd, promoter of Eureka Forbes, on Thursday divested a 10 per cent stake in the home appliances company for ₹979 crore through an open market transaction. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, Societe Generale, Cassini Partners LP, Bofa Securities Europe SA and Hill Fort India Fund LP were among the buyers of the said Eureka Forbes’ shares. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lunolux Ltd offloaded 1,93,47,924 shares at an average price of ₹506.06. Lunolux Ltd is an affiliate of US-based private equity firm Advent International.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Vindhyachal will establish a carbon capture plant this year, per a report by PTI. Once ready, the plant is expected to be the country’s first to capture carbon dioxide emitted from a power plant and convert it into methanol, which will be used in the boiler operations of the unit, Executive Director of the NTPC’s Vindhyachal Project E Satya Phani Kumar said.

The board of Morepen Laboratories has given its approval to raise up to ₹350 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, convertible preference shares or debentures or other means through one or more qualified institutions.

The board of IRB Infrastructure Developers has approved a fundraise of up to $550 million through foreign currency bonds. The bonds will be issued via public or private placement, on a preferential allotment basis, in one or more tranches/series to eligible investors

Tata Elxsi, through its NEURON product suite, announces a strategic partnership with Accuknox, the developer of Nimbus, a modern cloud-native security solution. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in network transformation and security, offering operators a comprehensive solution for building and securing autonomous networks.

The board of AVG Logistics has allotted 15,47,449 shares to 24 non-promoters at ₹371 per share. The allottees included India Emerging Giants Fund, Amitabh Sonthalia, Keval Doshi, Matrix Incrementym, Shreeji Capital and Finance Ltd and Vikasa India EIF I Fund- Emerging Giants Fund.

Archean Chemical Industries Limited has announced that the entire sale consideration of ₹76.91 crore has been paid and the liquidator has issued the sale certificate in favour of Idealis Chemicals Private Ltd which is its wholly owned subsidiary.

The Ministry of Health Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Republic of Kenya, conducted an inspection at Concord Biotech Limited’s Valthera-Dholka (Unit II) in Ahmedabad. The inspection has been completed successfully, without any adverse remarks and the company has received the certificate of good manufacturing practices.

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has received its board approval for commencement of manufacturing and supplies from the company’s Mexico location. The operation in Mexico is backed by a 10-year $3.5 million per annum “take or pay” agreement for machining components with a North American customer, solidifying the company’s commitment to delivering excellence and reliability in products and services.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has acquired land in Bibvewadi, Pune, with an area of about 11,500 square metre, on a leased basis. The period for lease is 10 years with an annual lease rental of ₹9.27 crore. Further, the company will have the option to purchase the land after three years. The land is leased for setting up a hospital. The board has approved a limit of not more than ₹500 crore of capital expenditure for the proposed project.

Zuari Industries Limited (Formerly Zuari Global Limited) has executed sale deed on 22 February 2024 with Zuari Infinity Private Limited, an unrelated party, for sale of certain land parcels of the company aggregating to 2,25,539 sq. mtrs. situated at Village Sancoale, Taluka Mormugao, Goa. The company has received total consideration of ₹83,44,94,300 towards the sale of land parcels.

Bajaj Auto Limited has made further investment of ₹45.75 crore in Yulu Bikes, which is touted as India’s largest shared electric two wheeler mobility company. Post the fresh investment, the company’s shareholding in Yulu Bikes now stands at 18.8 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of Yulu Bikes.

Bharat Forge infused funds of about ₹133.58 crore in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. This amount will then be invested by BFGH into Bharat Forge Holding GmbH for subsequent investment in Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BFH. BFAT was incorporated in Germany. BFAT had a turnover of Euro 110.88 million for the period January 2022 - December 2022.

Godrej Properties, which had emerged as the highest bidder for two adjacent plots in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) in the e-auctioning in October 2023 and got it cancelled by the authority, filed a writ petition before the High Court of Judicature at Bombay. The High Court has ruled in favour of the company by quashing the cancellation order.

The board of AngelOne has approved a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value ₹10 each or any other eligible securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore by way of a preferential issue, further public offer or qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode or through a combination thereof.

Nesco Ltd has received a letter dated from the Collector and District Election Officer, Mumbai Suburban District Office, seeking possession of Nesco’s exhibition hall nos. 4, 5 and portion of hall 3, including the parking spaces (Premises) under Section 160 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 of Parliament for setting up strong rooms for counting of votes and for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The management is in the process of assessing the material impact of these events, if any, in terms of the materiality policy of the company framed under the listing regulations.

Sona BLW Precision has received certification under auto production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for its product “Hub Wheel Drive Motor” for electric two-wheelers. The company has filed seven applications for different products under the PLI scheme, and it has received the certification for its first product.

Dilip Buildcon informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary has executed the concession agreement with the Public Works Department of the Goa government for the construction of viewing galleries and observatory towers for the new Zuari bridge. The project is worth ₹270 crore with a 60-month completion period.