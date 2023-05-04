SJVN has obtained 200MW grid connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park through e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. The company bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW at ₹2.88 per unit on build own and operate basis under open competitive tariff bidding by GUVNL. The tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately ₹1,200 crore.

The board of HG Infra Engineering has decided to enter into a share purchase agreement with Highway Infrastructure Trust, Highway Concessions One Private Limited, H.G. Ateli Narnaul Highway Private Limited, H.G. Rewari Ateli Highway Private Limited, Gurgaon Sohna Highway Private Limited and H.G. Rewari Bypass Highway Private Limited pursuant to which the company shall sell its 100 per cent shareholding in four wholly owned subsidiaries—Gurgaon Sohna Highway Private Limited; H.G. Rewari Ateli Highway Private Limited; H.G. Ateli Narnaul Highway Private Limited: and H.G. Rewari Bypass Private Limited.

Dabur Nepal Private Limited, a subsidiary of Dabur India Limited in Nepal, has been granted approval by the Investment Board of Nepal for an additional investment of Nepalese Rupees 969 crore (approximately ₹608 crore) which will enable Dabur Nepal Private Limited to expand and grow its business byway of capacity expansion, product diversification, upgradation of plant facility, etc. over next 4 to 5 years.

Datamatics, a global digital technologies, operations and experiences company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The partnership is focused on enhancing Alkermes’ patient support services.

Mastek, a digital engineering and Cloud services provider, has announced an integration of its digital delivery platform with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) to deliver end-to-end IT service solutions to its worldwide customers. The integration with CSM will help Mastek develop an advanced ticketing workflow embedded with enhanced help desk capabilities to address faster incident response, all in a single platform.

Ritesh Properties and Industries has launched Hampton Estates. The project is spread over 12 acres and has 111 residential plots of 250 square yards each and commercial properties including 25 brand outlets. It is estimated that the project will be completed in the FY24. This project will be developed with an investment of nearly ₹100 crore. It is located on NH 5 (Chandigarh - Ludhiana highway) within municipal limits of Ludhiana and is around 800 meters away from its existing project Hampton Court Business Park.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited was granted approval to import Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) for sale and distribution by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Enhertu is used for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

SEAMEC has completed the process of acquiring 100 per cent stake in Aarey Organic Industries Private Limited. The total acquisition of shares is valued at ₹17.40 crore.

GR Infraprojects has emerged as an L-1 bidder for a project that seeks to construct a 4-lane highway with paved shoulders in Uttar Pradesh. The project will be executed in hybrid annuity mode at a cost of ₹737.2 crore.

Modern Engineering and Projects Limited (formerly Modern Converters Limited) has entered into a contractual joint venture agreement with Aqua-tech Solutions Private Limited (Aquatech). Aquatech has successfully won the bid and entered into an agreement for the contract of “Khopoli Underground Sewerage Scheme” with Khopoli Municipal Council, Maharashtra.

Vivanta Industries Limited has bagged an order worth ₹35 crore for manufacturing active pharmaceuticals ingredient purification and sterilisation plant with Lyophilizers in small batch API. The plant will be multi-product batch facility.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (formerly Sangam Renewables Limited) has received a letter of award (LOA) from energy arm of one of India’s leading conglomerate in steel, power and infrastructure sector, for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services in respect of setting up of a solar power project of 6.5MW capacity along with five years of operation and maintenance services. The project is expected to be completed in the FY24.

Results Calendar: 360 ONE WAM, Adani Enterprises, Age Greenpac, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Blue Star, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, CEAT, ,Choice International, Dabur India, De Nora India, Entertain Network, Filatex, Firstsource Solutions, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, IDFC, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Moral Overseas, Mindspace Business Parks REIT Paushak, Punjab Chemicals, Rane Engine Valve, Responsive Industries, RMC Switchgears, RTN Power, Rushil Decor, Sundram Fasteners, Suraj, Tata Power, TVS Motor, United Breweries and Vinyl India