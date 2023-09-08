Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has signed master ship repair agreement (MSRA) with the US government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This is a non-financial Agreement. MDL is one of the two shipyards in the country that signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL.

Exide Industries has invested over ₹100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd through rights issue. Exide Energy is into manufacturing of advanced chemistry battery cells.

Shemaroo Entertainment has said that CGST & Central Excise carried out search operation at the premises of the company on September 5. Further, Atul Maru - Joint Managing Director, Hiren Gada - WTD & CEO, and Amit Haria - CFO, had been detained on September 6, and subsequently bail has been granted on September 7. The company is contesting allegations in accordance with the due process of law. Considering the present status of the case, estimated impact on the company and the amount involved is not identifiable currently, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will infuse about ₹15,000 crore in ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) as part of a financial restructuring exercise that will see gas utility GAIL being edged out of the petrochemical firm. ONGC currently holds a 49.36 per cent stake in OPaL, which operates a mega petrochemical plant at Dahej in Gujarat. GAIL (India) Ltd has 49.21 per cent interest and Gujarat State Petrochemical Corp (GSPC) has the remaining 1.43 per cent.

LTIMindtree has launched two industry solutions - AdSpark and Smart Service Operations - to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform. AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree and Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own retail media platforms. Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud1, including Salesforce Field Service, and the LTIMindtree NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power and utilities, etc, the company said.

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) plans to announce its financial results for the June and March quarters by September 20, a top company official said on Thursday. The results will be submitted to the exchanges, the company’s Managing Director Manish Dabraka told PTI.

AVAADA Group on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL) to set up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit in Odisha. The unit will be set up at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district in Odisha.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd and TruVista, headquartered in South Carolina, are investing in manufacturing and building fiber networks - for South Carolina from South Carolina. STL has invested significantly in a fiber optic technology manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina, with end-to-end advanced automation. TruVista is investing over $12 million in rural broadband, a significant portion of which will be dedicated to South Carolina.

Landmark Cars has signed a Letter of Intent with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited for opening dealership in Howrah in West Bengal. This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars Limited, namely Landmark Mobility Private Limited.

Tejas Networks Limited has received the mobilisation advance of ₹750 crore from Tata Consultancy Services Limited, towards supply of Radio Access Network equipment for BSNL’s Pan-India 4G/5G network.

The Board of Ram Info has approved the proposal for investment up to 10 per cent of equity share capital in Jaaga Real Estate Services Private Limited, incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013.

The board of Patel Integrated Logistics has considered and approved the raising of funds of up to ₹10 crore byway of offer and issue of equity shares/ reissue of forfeited shares to the existing and eligible shareholders of the company on right basis.

The Board of Hiliks Technologies Limited has approved raising of funds through issue of equity shares to Enact Technologies Private Limited - 5,00,000 shares; Bhupathiraju Sudha Rani - 1,21,000 shares; Lakkineni Madhavi Latha - 1,00,000 shares; Pooja Bansal - 1,00,000 shares; and Rama Krishnam Raju M - 1,00,000 shares on preferential basis. The issue price is Rs 20 per equity share.

Campus Actiwear has informed the exchanges that Piyush Singh has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the footwear company from December 2, 2023, due to personal reasons.

Samvardhana Motherson International has inaugurated Motherson’s wiring harness facility in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). The facility, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al, Khaimah, is located in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).