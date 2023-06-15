US private equity firm, Bain Capital, is looking to sell a 0.7 per cent stake in Axis Bank worth as much as $267 million, according to media reports.. The stake sale would likely be at an offer price range of ₹964-977.70 a share.

Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday, launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V.

Mahindra Susten, an indirect subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, has incorporated Gelos Solren and Furies Solren for the production and sale of power and generating electricity, distributed Energy, including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segments. Gelos and Furies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mahindra Susten, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M.

Panorama Studios International Limited and Ajay Devgn Ffilms LLP have entered into an agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd through its media and entertainment division, Jio Studios, for producing a movie, which will be jointly produced by Panorama Studios International Limited, Ajay Devgn Ffilms LLP, and Reliance Industries Ltd. The film will be hambone by actors Ajay Devgan and R Madhvan, the title of film is yet to be decided.

HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies. HCL Tech is actively using Google Cloud’s large language models (LLMs) to develop generative AI capabilities for its clients across three core domains: industries, enterprise functions, innovation and technology modernisation.

SJVN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for the development of 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects in Maharashtra. The MoU has been signed to explore the feasibility of setting up various renewable projects in Maharashtra, which include Hydro, Pumped Storage, Wind, Solar, Hybrid, and Green Hydrogen Projects. Further, the company and MAHAGENCO will jointly participate in tenders floated by the Government of Maharashtra for the renovation and modernisation of small Hydro Power stations that are operated and maintained by MAHAGENCO.

The board of IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited) has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹26 crore by the way of Right issue. The terms of the issue will be decided by the board later.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited has been pursuant to the Debt Restructuring and Settlement Agreement (DRSA) between the company executed in June 2022. Malpani Parks Private Limited and Aditya Birla ARC Ltd have received confirmation for a write-off for the unsustainable debt aggregating to ₹571.76 crore. The write-off is a part of the debt resolution plan that the company entered with the Malpani Group and the erstwhile lenders in June 2022.

SmallCap World Fund, on Wednesday, sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers for ₹173 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded more than 12.84 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,349.94.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its approval for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Nihal Fiscal Services (NFSPL), promoter of Tega Industries, Marudhar Food & Credit (MFCL) and MM Group Holdings, which all are part of the promoter group of the company. “With this approval, MFCL will merge into NFSPL, and the entire shareholding of MFCL (1.96 per cent equity) in Tega will stand transferred to NFSPL, resulting in NFSPL holding 57.05 per cent stake in Tega.

Madhusudan Kela’s wife Madhuri Madhusudan Kela has bought additional 8.4 lakh shares or 1.67 per cent stake in Sangam India - a textiles and apparels company - via open market transactions, at an average price of ₹268. Meanwhile, Satpal Khattar has sold 9 lakh shares.