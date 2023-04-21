Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with NYMWAG CS for manufacturing of freight wagon and its parts. NYMWAG CS is a Czech Republic company. The binding agreement has been signed for forming a 50:50 JV for manufacturing of freight wagons and/or its components or parts.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has cleared Berhyanda Ltd’s acquisition of a 76.10 per cent stake in pharmaceutical firm Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Berhyanda Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berhyanda Midco Ltd, which is an affiliate of Advent International Corporation.

Schneider Electric is building a manufacturing plant worth ₹140 crore in West Bengal. Schneider Electric aims to grow its capacity in producing products such as vacuum interrupters (VI) and strengthen its power systems vertical through this new factory.

Delhivery Limited has announced that Abhik Kumar Mitra will step down from his role as Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delhivery, effective April 24. Abhik is a veteran of India’s logistics industry. He previously served as Chief Executive of SpotOn and played an instrumental role in the strategic merger with Delhivery in August 2021

A consortium of Siemens and Rail Vikas Nigam has bagged two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. Siemens’ share as part of the consortium is ₹678 crore, it added.

DLF has appointed Javed Shaikh as the Head of Operations: DLF restaurant Division, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

Adani Power Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) for power supply. In a regulatory filing, Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd has now developed all sizes of railway wheels - NG wheels, MG wheels etc. including broad gauge loco wheels. The company has orders from railways and are now regularly supplying to railways and our consignments are duly inspected and approved by “RITES”. The company is the first MSME company to have developed loco wheel for supply to railways.

Finolex Cables Ltd will set up a plant at Urse facility, Pune to produce optical fibre preforms as well as expand on its fibre draw capacity. The plant with an initial capacity of 100 tons of Preforms, is being set up at a cost of ₹290 crore approx., and would be funded entirely out of internal accruals. The production from this new plant is expected to commence in 15 months approximately from the date of commencement of construction of plant.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has announced its maiden public issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹1,000 each with a base Issue size of ₹500 crore with an option to retain any oversubscription up to ₹500 crore.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said it has signed definitive agreements with the VPS Group for the acquisition of its Medeor Hospital in Manesar, Gurugram, at ₹225 crore. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Sejal Glass & Glass Manufacturing Products LLC (UAE LLC), a Subsidiary of Sejal Glass Ventures LLP (SGV LLP), wherein Sejal Glass Limited (SGL) is a Partner, has entered into an Asset Sale & Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Burhani Glass Factory LLP (BGF) for acquiring its Glass Processing Factory at Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, along with certain movable business Assets as required for glass processing business.

S Chand and Company Limited along with its subsidiaries has agreed to acquire a minority stake in AToZLearn Edutech Private Limited, a differentiated Edtech company. The round also includes investments from Directors of S Chand, Key Managerial Personnel of S Chand, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Firstport Capital, Keiretsu Forum and Others.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Money, Bheema Cements, Hindusan Zinc, Indbank Merchant Banking, Indian Bank, Le-Lavoir, Metalyst Forgings, Prime Securities, Rajratan Global Wires, Reliance Industries, Tanfac Industries, Tejas Networks, Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills and Wendt

