The weightage of HDFC Bank is projected to increase in FTSE Emerging All Cap Index from 0.81 per cent to 1.52 per cent. According to the exchange, this will happen there tranches. - September, December 2023 and March 2024. Semi-Annual review changes will be announced on August 18 and adjustments will take place on September 15.

One 97 Communications, Paytm parent, said that Price Waterhouse has resigned as the auditor of Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) with effect from August 7. The company has appointed SR Batliboi & Associates as the statutory auditors of PPSL with immediate effect.

Qatar Investment Authority acquired a 2.7 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for ₹3,956 crore, According to BSE bulk deals data, Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity of Adani Green, sold 4.5 crore shares or 2.8 per cent of its equity at ₹920.43, for a total amount of ₹4,142 crore. Qatar Investment Authority had picked up a 25 per cent in Adani Electricity Mumbai in 2020 and this is the second investment by the fund in the group.

According to select media report, the promoter entity of Inox Wind will offload a stake worth ₹500 crore in a block deal on Tuesday. The offer price will be set at a maximum discount of 5 per cent from the current market price.

BEML Limited has informed the exchanges that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for the supply of rolling stock contract 5RS-DM worth approx. ₹3,177 crore

The board of Godrej Consumer has approved a capex of ₹900 crore for setting up new manufacturing sites.

RailTel Corp has informed the exchanges that it has received order worth ₹700 cr from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City

Result Calendar: 63 moons technologies, Aarti Industries, Adani Ports, ADC India Communications, Artemis Medicare, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, Data Patterns, Dhampur Sugars, Dish TV, EIH Hotel, Essar Shipping, GE T&D, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, Hindalco Industries, Ircon International, IdeaForge, Infibeam, Oil India, ITDC, Jet Airways, Jindal Hotels Jain Irrigation, Kanoria Chemicals, Linde India, Mangalam cement, Madhani, MT Educare, Nirlon, Phoenix, PNC, Prestiege, Radiant CMS, Religare, Siemens, SMS Pharma, Star Cement, Subros, Subex, Sudarshan Chemicals, Suven Pharma, Talbros, Tasty Bites, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank,