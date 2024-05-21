May 21, 2024 08:00

•Fixed Income

The New 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.10 2034 traded between 7.00% - 7.08% during this week.

The Old 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.18 2033 traded between 7.04% - 7.14% during this week, tracking movement in US Treasury Yields, Inflation Data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bullish assessment on U.S. economy.

•Auction Highlights:

RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL, and T-Bill for the aggregated amount of INR 31,000, INR 6,500 Crore, and INR 27,000 Crore, respectively.

G-sec Cutoff:

7.10% GS 2034: 100.37/7.0458%\u0009\u0009

7.34% GS 2064: 101.12/7.2066%

SDL Cutoff:

08 Years: PN 7.47%

09 Years: AP 7.45%

16 Years: AP 7.45%

17 Years: TS 7.44%

21 Years: AP 7.42%

22 Years: AP 7.42%

23 Years: JK 7.41%

25 Years: AP 7.42%

T-Bill Cutoff:

091 Days: INR 12000 Crore 98.2875/6.9885%

182 Days: INR 7000 Crore 96.5879/7.0847%

364 Days: INR 8000 Crore 93.4053/7.0797%\u0009

•Commodities:

1)Brent Crude Oil: $81.05-$84.49 (Per barrel)

2)WTI Crude Oil: $76.36-$79.66 (Per barrel)

3)Gold: INR 7,282-INR 7,462 24 Carat (1 Gram)

4)Silver: INR 86,500-INR 89,100 (1 KG)

•US Treasury Yield:

1)US 2 Years Treasury: 4.70%-4.89%

2)US 5 Years Treasury: 4.31%-4.55%

3)US 10 Years Treasury: 4.31%-4.53%

•Corporate Bond Highlights:

AAA 5 Years Bond traded between 7.65%-7.70% this week.

AAA 10 Years Bond traded between 7.78%-7.84% this week.

•New Issuances:

MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED\u0009

Ratings: AA+/Stable by ICRA & CRISIL; Issue Size: 700 + 500 Crs; Maturity Date: 14/07/2027.

Allocated 860 Crs at 9.02%

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

Ratings: AAA/Stable by ICRA & CRISIL; Issue Size: 750 + 2250 Crs; Maturity Date: 14/05/2029

Allocated 2150 Crs at 7.87%

NATIONAL BANK FOR AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CARE & CRSIL; Issue Size: 2000 + 3000 Crs; Maturity Date: 30/09/2027.

Allocated 4558.15 Crs at 7.70%

HERO FINCORP LIMITED

Ratings: AA+/Stable by CRISIL; Issue Size: 200 + 100 Crs; Maturity Date: 10/09/2025.

Allocated 225 Crs at 8.94%

Ratings: AA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 50 + 100 Crs; Call date: 17/05/2034

Allocated 150 Crs at 9.50%

TATA CAPITAL LIMITED

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 250 + 166 Crs; Maturity Date: 21/03/2029

Allocated 416 Crs at 8.1370%

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CARE & ICRA; Issue Size: 500 + 1500 Crs; Maturity Date: 15/05/2029

Allocated 1936 Crs at 7.48%

BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & INDIA Ratings; Issue Size: 500 + 5500 Crs.

Maturity Date: 15/05/2029; Allocated 1305 Crs at 8.06%

BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & INDIA Ratings; Issue Size: 500 + 1000 Crs.

Maturity Date: 09/02/2034; Allocated 500 Crs at 7.90%

INDIA INFRADEBT LIMITED

Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 500 + 500 Crs; Maturity Date: 15/09/2026.

Allocated 710 Crs at 8.2450%

•News Highlights

INDIA

1)India’s retail inflation eased marginally to hit 11-month low of 4.83 per cent on an annual basis in April as against 4.85 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed. A Reuters poll of 44 economists had estimated the number to come down to 4.80 per cent. The Core Inflation, which excludes food and fuel came to 3.2%.

2)India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation surged to a 13-month high of 1.3% in April 2024, marking a significant contrast from the previous year’s figure of -0.8% in April 2023

3)The inflation in the food basket grew at 8.7 per cent in April, up from 8.52 per cent in March, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

4)India’s vegetable inflation stood at 27.80 per cent year-on-year as against 28.30 per cent in March. Meanwhile, inflation rate for cereals and pulses which constitutes a significant portion of India’s staple diet came in at 8.63 per cent and 16.84 per cent respectively. The Fuel and light inflation rate witnessed a contraction of (-)4.24 per cent in April.

5)India’s foreign exchange reserves surged for the second straight week, by USD 2.561 billion to USD 644.151 billion in the week that ended on May 10, according to data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

6)The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.7 per cent in the January-March period from 6.8 per cent a year ago, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO).

7)Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out $3.5 billion from India’s equity markets so far this month. The selling comes on the back of election-induced volatility and the rotation of flows from India to China, where stocks are available at half the valuations.

8)The Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestically produced crude to Rs.5700 per tonne from Rs 8,400 per tonne, effective May 16, 2024. Export duty on petrol, diesel, and ATF remains nil. The new rates were announced by CBIC in a late-night notification on 15th May 2024, following the revision of rates on May 1.

9)Data released by the commerce department showed that the India’s merchandise exports grew merely 1.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $34.99 billion during the first month of the current financial year (FY25), while merchandise imports rose sharply by 10.25 per cent to $54.09 billion in this period, leading to the widening of the trade deficit to a five-month high of $19.1 billion. Merchandise exports shrank in 17 out of the 30 key sectors in April.

10)Gross Direct Premium Underwritten of the non-life insurers in April was Rs 29561.82 crore, 16.24 per cent up from Rs 25431.24 crore in April 2023. The premium of general insurers grew by 15.30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26918.86 crore.

11)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has responded to tight liquidity conditions in the banking system by announcing a significant reduction in the government’s treasury bill sales and introducing a new selection of bonds for the Centre’s buyback operations. This move aims to alleviate cash constraints for banks, which have been exacerbated by muted government spending during the ongoing general elections. By reducing the supply of treasury bills and offering bonds for repurchase at acceptable prices.

12)The NFO collection data shows that the MF industry collected Rs. 66,000 crores from 185 NFOs in FY 2024 compared to Rs. 62,000 crores from 253 NFOs in FY 2023.

13)Sitharaman said in a social media post that India’s debt-to-GDP ratio was at 81% in FY22, compared with 260.1% for Japan, 121.3% for the US, 111.8% for France and 101.9% for the UK. Sitharaman said that in a comparative analysis with other low and middle-income countries too, India’s external debt scenario was robust.

14)The United Nations in its World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid- 2024, expects Indian economy to expand by 6.9% in 2024, up from January forecast of 6.2% and sees growth of 6.6% in 2025, mainly driven by strong public investment and resilient private consumption.

15)According to the half-yearly report on foreign exchange management released on 13th May 2024, the share of gold in total foreign exchange reserves increased from 7.37 per cent as at the end of September 2023 to 8.15 per cent as at the end of March 2024.

16)The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) expects India’s merchandise exports increase around 14% to $500-510 billion in FY25 from $437 billion in 2023-24, led by technology driven sectors of exports such as machinery, electrical and electronic, automobile, pharma and biotechnology which have received a fillip from the production-linked incentive schemes.

WORLD

1)The United Nations’ mid-2024 report offers a more optimistic outlook for the global economy. They’ve revised their growth projection for 2024 upwards to 2.7%, compared to the 2.41% predicted in January. They also anticipate continued growth of 2.8% in 2025.

2)US data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in April, below an expected 0.4% gain, raising hopes that the Fed can cut interest rates twice this year. The annual inflation stood at 3.4%, which also eased from 3.5% of the previous month. Core inflation slowed to an annualized 3.6% in April in line with market expectations.

3)US Retail Sales were unchanged in April, at 0% m/m, missing projections of a 0.6% increase as higher borrowing costs and mounting debt, weighed on American consumers.

4)US citizens that applied for unemployment insurance benefits increased by 222K in the week ending May 11, according to the US Department of Labor (DoL) on Thursday. The prints came in a tad above the initial consensus (220K) and below the previous weekly gain of 232K (revised from 231K).

5)The U.S. producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.5% in April after falling by a downwardly revised 0.1% in March.

6)US housing starts rebounded in April 2024, rising 5.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million units. This follows a significant decline of 16.8% in March.

7)U.S. import costs continued to climb in April, rising 1.1% year-over-year after a 0.4% increase in March. In contrast, export prices dipped further, falling to 1.0% year-over-year growth in April compared to 1.6% in March.

8)U.S. industrial output dipped by 0.4% in April compared to the same month last year. This comes after a slight upward revision to March’s data, which showed a modest gain of 0.1%.

9)Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a bullish assessment of where the U.S. economy stands, with an outlook for continued above-trend growth and confidence in falling inflation that, while eroded by recent data, remains largely intact.

10)Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed the central bank’s plans to hold interest rates at the highest level in more than two decades as it awaits evidence that a slowdown in inflation will resume after setbacks this year.

11)The CME’s FedWatch Tool shows rate markets are pricing in 70% odds of at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed in September, with 90% odds of two total rate cuts by the end of year.

12)The Eurozone economy showed signs of improvement in Q1 2024, expanding by 0.4% compared to the same period last year. This confirms earlier estimates and marks a positive step forward after two quarters of sluggish growth at 0.1%.

13)The Eurozone job market cooled slightly in Q1 2024, with employment growth coming in at 1.0% year-over-year. This is down from a 1.2% increase in the previous quarter.

14)Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment index came in at 47.1 in May, exceeding the forecast of 44.9. This is an improvement from the previous reading of 42.9.

15)Japan’s economy shrank at a 2.0% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2024. This follows a stagnation in the previous quarter, as growth figures were revised down to zero.

16)China’s consumer prices edged up slightly in April, rising to an annual inflation rate of 0.3% compared to 0.1% in March. However, producer prices continued to decline, falling by 2.5% after a 2.8% drop in the previous month. This indicates that businesses are facing deflation, while consumer prices remain relatively stable.