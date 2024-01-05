Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up by 1.03 per cent after the company reported that it received 225 MW order for a wind power project from Everrenew Energy in Tamil Nadu. The project involves installing 75 wind turbines with a 3 MW capacity each at two sites.

The electricity generated will be used for captive consumption and to power Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. The project, contributing to India’s renewable energy goals, is expected to provide electricity to approximately 1.85 lakh households and reduce around 7.31 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Suzlon will supply the wind turbines, oversee the project, and provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “As India’s renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to partner with companies across the value chain to further their renewable energy goals. India has one of the most conducive policy environments and a thriving ecosystem from R&D and manufacturing to operations and maintenance services. Combined with one of the lowest costs of energy in the world, these factors make Indian renewables stand out in the global market. This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising C&I segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time.”

The shares were up by 1.55 per cent to ₹39.30 at 11 am on the BSE.