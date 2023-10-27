Suzlon Energy Ltd.’s shares were up nearly 3 per cent after the company secured an order from Juniper Green Energy Private Ltd for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project. The project, located in Dwarka district, Gujarat, will involve the installation of 16 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. It is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines, oversee project execution, including erection and commissioning, and provide comprehensive post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

The shares were up by 2.96 per cent at Rs 32.40 at 12.02 pm on the BSE.