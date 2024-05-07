Tata Communications Ltd reported that it introduced Tata Communications CloudLyte, an automated edge computing platform. It enables enterprises to deploy and manage applications across multiple countries globally, to offer advanced Edge AI capabilities.

The company informed, the platform provides end-to-end solutions covering infrastructure, platform, network, and managed services, with a focus on uptime assurance. It caters to various industries such as retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and financial services. The platform’s ‘solution in a box’ approach allows for deployment and scalability to ensure future-proof investments.

“Tata Communications CloudLyte fills a significant gap in the edge market with its infrastructure- and cloud-agnostic approach to computing, and its ability to support a wide range of access networks for connectivity, such as SD-WAN, Private 5G, and Wi-Fi. Cutting across IT and OT silos, it effectively unifies the management, provisioning, and orchestration of resources and applications in multi-cloud environments. Yet, it is also modular to give customers the flexibility to craft their own solutions depending on their existing settings and desired outcomes. As an elegant and holistic platform that fuses connectivity and computing, Tata Communications CloudLyte significantly reduces the complexity of edge deployments for many innovative use cases,” said Kerem Arsal, Senior Principal Analyst, Omdia.

The shares were down by 0.11 per cent to ₹1721.90 at 12.20 pm on the BSE.