May 07, 2024 09:19

Jefferies on Hindalco

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 810

Novelis’ Q4 EBITDA Rose 28% YoY (+13% QoQ) & In-line

Volumes Grew 2% YoY While EBITDA/t Rose 8% QoQ To $540, A 7-qtr High

Co’s Earnings Outlook Is Improving With Beverage Can Demand Inflecting Upwards

Raise FY25-26E EPS By 2-3%

Valuations Reasonable At 6.1x FY25E EV/EBITDA

CLSA on Hindalco

Buy Call, Target Rs 770

Novelis’ Profitability Above Guidance While Volume Uptick Modest

Novelis Sees Further Levers For Margin Improvement, Such As Price Revisions

Levers For Margin Imprvement Is A rise in recycling content & Ops efficiencies

Capex Has Been Guided At $1.8 Bn-2.1 Bn

Capex Could Drive Up Leverage But Remain Below 3x

Debt Reduction is In-line With Seasonality

Citi on Guj Gas

Sell Call, Target Rs 450

Q4 Below Expectations, EBITDA whilst up 48% QoQ was 20% below est

Believe Q4 represents a near-term peak in earnings for Co

Higher LNG Prices Whilst Declining Propane Prices Could Impact Margins &/Or Volumes

Valuations At 26x FY26E P/E Are Unjustifiably High, With Peers At 12-13x P/E

Jefferies on Godrej Cons

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,520

Q4 Above Est, With 18% LFL EBITDA Growth

Key Positives Include HSD & Industry-Leading Vol Growth In Soaps

Double-digit Vol Growth In Emerging Categories

Strong Traction In Indonesia & Good EBITDA Delivery In GAUM Despite Fx Headwinds

Weak HI Was Key Dampener, Given Extended Winter

Further Initiatives (LV Launch) Here Should Help

GS on Godrej Cons

Buy, TP Rs 1425

Sector leading vol growth in India continue

Strong consol. EBITDA & PAT growth

India delivers high vol growth despite weak HI season

RCCL brands grew 22% YoY, integration complete

Indonesia’s growth accelerates, healthy margin expansion

Citi on Marico

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 610

Q4 In-line; Distribution Initiatives, Pricing Action To Drive Growth

Expect Trajectory To Improve In FY25 Due To Volume Growth Acceleration

Expect Trajectory To Improve In FY25 Due To Pricing-led Growth

Co Took 6% Price Hike In Parachute In April 2024

Believe Continued Focus On NPDs/Innovations Should Be Accretive To Overall Growth

With Strong Growth In International Biz Should Be Accretive To Overall Growth

CLSA on Marico

Sell Call, Target Rs 460

Subdued Volume Growth And Value Growth In Q2; Margin Improved

Margin Improvement Continues But Question Is If This Is At The Cost Of Growth

Distribution Expansion Through Project Setu

Core Categories Continue To Face Structural Issues

GS on Marico

Buy, TP Rs 610

4Q consol. EBITDA grew 12% YoY, driven by 190bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion

Vol & pricing trends also saw clear improvement.

Vol growth improved to 3%, & revenue grew 2% YoY compared to a decline in past few qtrs.

Nomura on Lupin

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,949

Q4 EBITDA 8% Higher Than Estimate

Co Expects Stronger FY25 Driven By Growth Across Key Geographies

Co Expects Stronger FY25 Driven By Improvement In EBITDA Margin

Think US Product Launches Could Present Upside Potential To Current Earnings Est

A Tight Leash On Costs Could Present Upside Potential To Current Earnings Est

Stock Currently Trades At 31.1x/23.7x FY25/26 EPS Of Rs 54.1/70.9

MS on Titagarh Rail

Initiate OW, TP Rs 1285

see strong evidence of a revival in India’s railways, & believe Titagarh is a large beneficiary

View freight as a cash cow & passenger business as a new growth engine

Forecast a strong 28% earnings CAGR, F24-F27

Freight wagon execution: 1,000 wagons/month, F25-F27e (F24e: 780).

Pax coach execution: 26, 76 & 96 coaches/qtr. in F25e, F26e & F27e (F24e: 7)